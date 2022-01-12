Iran to allow crypto payments for international trade: Report

Connect with us

The Central Bank of Iran, or CBI, and the Ministry of Commerce have reached an agreement to link the CBI payment platform with a trading system that allows businesses to settle payments using cryptocurrencies, Mehr News Agency reported Monday.

Alireza Peyman-Pak, Iran’s deputy minister of industry, mining and trade and head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, or TPO, said the new payment mechanism is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks.

We are finalizing a mechanism for the functioning of the system. This should provide new opportunities for importers and exporters to use cryptocurrencies in their international agreements, Peyman-Pak reportedly said.

He added that the government should not ignore the economic and business opportunities of the crypto industry, referring to major private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC):

All economic actors can use these cryptocurrencies. The trader gets the ruble, the rupee, the dollar or the euro, which he can use to get cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which is a form of credit and can pass it on to the seller or importer. […] Since the cryptocurrency market is made on credit, our economic actors can easily and widely use it.

The CBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Cointelegraphs. This article will be updated pending new information.

The crypto industry has been plagued by some uncertainty as the main Iranian bloc organization voiced concerns about enforcing crypto regulations by the end of 2021. The Iranian government has also regularly turned off electricity to local Bitcoin miners, citing extremes of temperature.