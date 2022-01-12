US, EU allies coordinate stance ahead of NATO-Russia talks on Ukraine

The United States and its European allies coordinated their position Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to ease Ukraine’s border crisis, as Kiev called for an international summit.

Envoys from Washington and Moscow held fruitless talks Monday in Geneva on how to avoid confrontation after Moscow deployed forces near Ukraine and demanded extensive security concessions.

On Wednesday, NATO will renew suspended contacts with Moscow in a round of talks between senior diplomats from Russia and allied member states at their headquarters in Brussels.

The United States hopes that diplomacy will stop what it sees as Russia’s implicit threat to launch a new military incursion into Ukraine – without giving much ground to Russia’s demands.

“It’s too early to say whether the Russians are serious about the path to diplomacy or not, or whether they are prepared to negotiate seriously – we are,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman insisted: “NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is a matter only for Ukraine and its 30 NATO allies, not for other countries to determine.”

But Washington’s European allies tend not to ignore it, as President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin seeks to undo what it sees as the West’s post-Cold War offensive on its ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated his call for France and Germany to join a new international summit between Moscow and Kiev to end the conflict.

The French presidency said the Kremlin had agreed that France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine would hold talks “by the end of January”.

But Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov also welcomed “the intention and efforts of the United States and Russia, as well as NATO and Russia, to reduce tensions and resolve all reciprocal issues at the negotiating table.”

“We trust our partners and their statements that no decision on the fate of Ukraine will be taken behind our backs,” he said in a video statement sent to AFP.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said “unity” was key against what he described as “Russian ultimatums”.

US negotiator Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was at NATO headquarters to brief European allies.

She briefed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on her talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and then met with NATO ambassadors.

“The United States is committed to working with our allies and partners to foster de-escalation and to respond to the security crisis caused by Russia,” she wrote on Twitter.

With Stoltenberg, Sherman “affirmed NATO’s unified approach to Russia, balancing prevention and dialogue” and stressed “our unwavering support for Ukraine”.

After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva on Monday, Russian and US officials offered to resume talks, although no progress was made.

In NATO, Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who described the meeting as “a moment of truth” in Russia-NATO relations.

Moscow’s demands include a concrete guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO.

The Allies have long insisted that NATO membership is a matter for sovereign states to decide, and have vowed to maintain their open door policy.

And they have threatened massive economic and financial sanctions against Moscow if its large troops gather on the borders of Ukraine and in Crimea already occupied by Russia, turn into a new invasion.

But speaking after Monday’s talks and before his return to Brussels, Grushko insisted: “Our expectations are completely realistic and we hope this will be a serious and in-depth conversation.”

He said Russia would seek a comprehensive response from the alliance to its demands.

“We will push for a concrete, substantive, article-by-article response to the Russian draft guarantee agreement,” he added.

Some ‘non-initial’ requests

Sherman said Russia offered no evidence that it would invade or any explanation as to why it had deployed about 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border.

It had offered de-escalation moves, with Washington and Moscow agreeing to mutual restrictions on batteries and missile drills.

The new US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, told reporters that the talks could include a “discussion of mutual restrictions on exercise”.

She described the broad themes of Wednesday’s talks as “risk reduction, transparency, arms control and the different ways in which we communicate with each other – which are NATO and Russia.”

Russia has been putting intense pressure on Ukraine since 2014, after a revolution overthrew a government that had sided with the Kremlin against rapprochement with Europe.

Russia has invaded and annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea, and Moscow is backing an uprising in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people.

