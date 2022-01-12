International
The girl from Roy wins the International Equestrian Championship
By Jacob Dimond /[email protected]
Mackenzie Merkel, a 9-year-old student at Roy Elementary School, has won the title of major reserve world champion through her competitive skills in horse dexterity.
Mackenzie is trained by Kathy Richardson at the Rusty Bar Ranch in Roy.
Since December 2020, Mackenzie has competed in dexterity races where horses and their riders face various obstacles while being run by a competitor.
Each month, the competitor is sent a new hurdle to train their horse and during the year, they accumulate points as they try to place in the top three.
After consistent finishes in the first three places, Mackenzie won the title of Grand Junior International Reserve World Champion 2021. She was ranked second overall in her age group, accumulating a score of 212. The competition includes children in the same age group from all over the world, including the UK, Germany and other European countries, according to Mackenzie’s mother, Christina Merkel.
“It was just so exciting to see what Mackenzie has achieved, especially since she has only competed for a year,” Richardson said.
Mackenzie began training at the Rusty Bar Ranch in December 2020 after a one-year hiatus.
Her family, being young in the area, had to find the right fit for their daughter and sat down at the Rusty Bar Ranch.
“I am just proud of him. “After a difficult start in a different training facility, Mackenzie was able to find her love for horses again,” Richardson said.
Richardson said she was impressed early on by Mackenzie.
“In her first race, she came out, competed and equalized for the second. “It would score 98/100 points,” said Richardson. “And that was just the beginning. “After just one year in this new program, she has progressed to an advanced level of skill.”
Christina Merkel said Mackenzie, who is a fourth grader, fell in love with horses at a young age.
“When she was two years old, she saw a picture of her grandmother with her horse and immediately fell in love,” said Christina Merkel.
As Mackenzie grew up, she would build her love for animals through various events.
“Ever since Mackenzie was old enough to start lessons, her love for horses exploded,” said Christina Merkel. “When she was 6 years old, she attended a day camp for horses, and then her love really exploded.”
Mackenzie loves to work with a mini-horse called Ghost and takes the time to improve her chemistry with the animal.
Outside of horse racing, Mackenzie is a member of Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and dancing.
“She is a busy body,” said Christina Merkel. “She is constantly doing different things.”
Of all her activities, Mackenzie’s true love remains focused on animals.
“What should you not want in horses?” I like working with them, feeding them and helping clean the stable, “Mackenzie said.” Horses are great animals. They are so loving and will do whatever you ask them to do, as long as you treat them well and work with them. ”
Mackenzie looks set to boost her achievement this year as she climbed to the advanced skill level in January.
