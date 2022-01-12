Flights to the West Bank were disrupted at about the same time as the North Korean missile launch.





A brief pause in West Coast flights, including commercial air travel, was created by federal officials on Monday at the same time as North Korea tested a ballistic missile in its eastern sea. Officials on Tuesday did not link the two events. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the ground ban, but described it as a routine attempt. “As a precaution, the FAA temporarily suspended departures at several airports along the West Bank on Monday,” the agency said in a statement. “Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautions. We are reviewing the process around this ground stoppage, as we do after all such events.” A number of West Coast airports confirmed the afternoon ground stop, including California facilities in San Diego, Ontario and Oakland; and Portland International in Oregon. NBC affiliate KCRA of the Sacraments reported ground stops in the California capital as well as in San Francisco. A San Diego International Airport spokeswoman said airport staff were informed by an air traffic control officer shortly after 2:30 p.m. PT of a ground stop, but were said to have taken off about 5 to 7 minutes later. . A spokesman for Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino, California, said the stop was started and was canceled within 3 minutes this afternoon, so it never came into play. North Korea’s test launch, the second in a week, took place just before 7:30 a.m. Pyongyang standard time, according to South Korean officials. The drill was condemned by South Korea and the United States. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the launch of the missile underscores the destabilizing impact of the illegal weapons program (North Korea), the Command said in a statement. of the US Indo-Pacific. . North Korea claimed the shell was a “hypersonic” missile capable of covering more land. JCS of South Korea indicated that it believes the rocket represents a level of progress in North Korea’s arsenal, stating, “We estimate that this is more advanced than the missile that North Korea launched on January 5, although South Korean and US intelligence authorities are conducting detailed analyzes.” According to Russian state media, North Korea claims Monday’s launch stretched 1,000 kilometers, or more than 600 miles. Such a hypersonic ability, if true, would enable the country to strike small, mobile targets like ships. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country will expand its nuclear weapons program in defiance of international opposition. The launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea is continuing to expand its military capabilities during stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

Denis Romero, Bill Feather, Andrew Blankstein, Kurt chirbas AND Reuters CONTRIBUTORS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/full-ground-stop-western-us-came-time-north-koreas-apparent-missile-la-rcna11749 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos