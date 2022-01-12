Australia: Federal government passes thematic Magnitsky-style sanctions laws

The Australian Government has amended its sanction laws to enable cybercriminals, human rights abusers, corrupt officials to be declared ‘designated persons or entities’.

On 2 December 2021, the Australian Parliament approved Amendment to Autonomous Sanctions (Magnitsky Style and Other Thematic Sanctions) Act 2021 (ish) (Execute) which is based in part on the Magnitsky Act of the United States1, and similar laws already in force in the UK, Canada and the European Union. The act was created to sanction individuals and entities responsible for certain “thematic” categories of “aggravated conduct”. The law entered into force on December 7, 2021.

Act amends the Autonomous Sanctions Act 2011 (Cth) (Autonomous Sanctions Act) te:

enable the imposition of autonomous sanctions 2 to address specific issues (called thematic sanctions), rather than being country-specific; AND

defined the decision-making process for the imposition of targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on designated persons and entities.

The government has also issued a draft exposure for changes related to the Autonomous Sanctions Regulations 2011 (Cth) (Regulations), which will introduce four new thematic regimes of sanctions for proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, malicious cyber activity, serious human rights violations or abuses, and serious corruption.

The Act expands the existing framework of Australia’s autonomous sanctions to allow the Australian Government to establish “thematic” sanctions regimes in specific areas of concern.

Under the new thematic sanctions regimes, designated persons and entities will not be restricted to specific countries against which Australia has imposed autonomous sanctions.

Businesses should be aware of the increased risks associated with sanctions and should control the persons and entities with whom they propose to do business (and their owners) against Australia’s consolidated list of designated persons and entities.

Businesses need to extend their compliance policies and due diligence beyond the jurisdictions in which sanctions are imposed, to certain types of conduct.

These new laws are based on Australia’s response to issues of international interest, including serious human rights abuses, and will meet the reporting obligations imposed on large companies by Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth). The due diligence processes implemented as part of these companies’ modern-day slavery programs will need to be expanded to cover a wider range of human rights issues and, in particular, sanctioned individuals / entities. For more information on modern Australian slavery legislation, see here AND here.

Australian Sanctions Law

Australia has two types of sanctions: United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed as a result of Australia’s membership of the United Nations (through Charter of the United Nations Act 1945 (Cth)), and autonomous sanctions imposed by the Australian Government under the Autonomous Sanctions Act and Regulations.

Autonomous sanctions are punitive measures imposed by a government as a matter of foreign policy in situations of international concern. They can be applied to a foreign government entity, a member of a foreign government entity or any person or entity outside Australia.

New laws

The Act extends autonomous sanctions beyond a specific country by creating new thematic categories of behavior to which these sanctions can be applied. A person or entity that meets the criteria under a thematic regime may be sanctioned regardless of where the relevant conduct occurred. Without limiting what sanctions can address, they can extend to:

proliferation of weapons of mass destruction;

threats to international peace and security;

malicious cyber activity;

serious violations or serious abuses of human rights;

activities that undermine good governance or the rule of law, including serious corruption; AND

serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The Australian Government is increasingly focusing on the above issues, and in particular, on supply chains. The Act was introduced to allow a more flexible and targeted response to certain behaviors that are not limited by national borders, and responds to the concerns of some stakeholders that the existing regime was not sufficient to target, curb and punish violations of the human rights. Significantly, by allowing autonomous sanctions to be imposed on persons and entities for malicious cyber activities, the new laws go beyond comparable sanctions laws in other countries.

The Act also sets out how the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will take decisions when imposing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on persons and entities designated under thematic sanctions regimes.

Thematic sanctions regimes

The proposed changes to the regulations include four new thematic sanctions regimes. An entity or individual may be declared a designated person or entity if it is determined that they:

contributed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction;

caused, assisted or were collaborators in important cyber activities;

involved in serious violations or serious human rights abuses; or

were involved in or complicit in serious corruption (including bribery).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be able to appoint a person or entity according to the above categories after having followed the consultation and decision-making process defined by law.

Fines

It is effectively a criminal offense under the Autonomous Sanctions Act to do business with a certain person or entity, except in accordance with a permit. That is, it is a criminal offense to make available directly or indirectly an asset for or for the benefit of a particular person or entity, or to deal with the assets of a particular person or entity (unless in accordance with a permit).

There is no change to the existing penalties under the Autonomous Sanctions Act, which include imprisonment or a fine greater than three times the value of an infringing transaction and 2,500 penalty units for individuals (AUD 555,000), or 10,000 corporate penalty units (AUD 2,220,000) ). A violation of the law is a violation of strict liability for a company. Safeguards include certifying that reasonable precautions have been taken and due diligence.

Take note

Businesses should control the persons and entities with whom they propose to do business (and their owners) against Australia’s consolidated list of designated persons and entities, which will include those designated by the new thematic sanctions regimes.

Businesses should also be aware that their sanctions compliance and due diligence policies should not be limited to specific jurisdictions, but should be tailored around the types of conduct.

Given the new thematic sanctions applied to serious human rights violations, supply chains are a particular area of ​​risk. It will be important to check all relevant parties in the supply chain against the list of designated parties. Companies should consider establishing an appropriate risk assessment framework to ensure proper management oversight, establish the necessary internal controls, establish training for employees responsible for managing sanctions risks, and determine any contractual implication.

1 Magnitsky Global Accountability Act.

2 Autonomous sanctions are punitive measures that do not include the armed forces and are not enforced under international obligations arising from United Nations Security Council resolutions.