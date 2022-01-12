Quebec wants to tax unvaccinated people against COVID-19. Can the province do that?

Quebec’s plan to impose a tax on adults choosing to stay unvaccinated against COVID-19 has already been called “constitutionally vulnerable” by critics, but experts say the province is within its rights and the challenges are likely to fail.

Details about the proposed tax are scarce, but Prime Minister Francois Legault said Tuesday that the sentence would be “significant”. Those who have a medical exemption will be exempt from the tax.

Legal experts say the provinces have a constitutional authority to impose direct taxes in order to pay for services such as health care, and that it makes sense from a justice perspective to force those who place the greatest burden on the health care system to pay. more about it.

“They are not taking away people’s freedom, they are just asking people to pay a price if they pose a risk,” said David Duff, a professor at Peter A. Allard Law School in British Columbia University.

The story goes down the ad

“If the health care system were to be financed by private insurance, which is assessed on the basis of risk, it would be expected to see higher premiums for the unvaccinated. This is an obvious danger. “

Read more: Quebec will impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated by COVID-19

The tax is being proposed as Quebec faces an unprecedented strain on its healthcare system due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is sending more people to hospital than at any other time during the pandemic.

More than 2,700 people have been in hospital with COVID-19 since Tuesday, including 255 patients in intensive care. Another 62 deaths were also reported on Tuesday alone.

Legault noted that half of those in intensive care are unvaccinated even though that group makes up 10 percent of the adult population.

Duff says that while the prospect of taxing people for choosing not to get vaccinated may be unprecedented, the tax system has long been used to promote people’s behavior through credit or facilitation.

“We get a tax deduction for investing in our pension, why? Because (the government) wants to encourage that, “he said.” You give to charity, you get something back. It’s like that.

“Will it affect people’s behavior? That remains to be seen. “

The story goes down the ad

















2:13

Quebec will impose health tax on the unvaccinated





Quebec will impose health tax on the unvaccinated



While the tax is unprecedented in Canada, similar measures have been introduced by other countries. Austria announced in December that vaccine holders over the age of 13 will have to pay up to 3,600 euros (C $ 5,139) in fines every three months. Starting this month, Greece will fine the inhabitants 60 years and older refusing the vaccine 100 euros ($ 142 CA) per month. AND in Italy, residents aged 50 and over they are now required to be vaccinated or may face fines of up to 1,600 euros ($ 2,287 CA).

Trends Reality check: What is a flurona and can you tell if you have it?

Quebec will impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated by COVID-19

The story goes down the ad

Read more: The Quebec Doctors Order calls for tougher measures against the unvaccinated

It remains to be seen whether such policies will encourage vaccinations in those countries. But Devon Grayson, an assistant professor at the School of Population and Public Health at British Columbia University, says the impact may not be as great as Quebec officials hope.

They point to studies done in BC which found that while most people supported policies that improved access to and information about vaccines, this support dwindled slightly on incentives such as cash payments for receiving the stroke and declined when respondents were asked about punishing hostages.

“It’s reasonable to think that this could result in a short-term increase in vaccinations, but I think the questions are more about the long-term effects and just the ethics of moving forward with something like that,” they said.

“I think it’s interesting that this comes after Quebec gave up the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, who would reasonably be a bigger source of infection than the general population.”

Grayson says it will be important for the Quebec government to ensure that vaccinations are accessible to all segments of the population, including low-income and racist residents, before it starts penalizing the unvaccinated.

This is also a major concern of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which issued a statement Tuesday evening predicting that “the secessionist measure … will end by punishing and expelling those who may be most in need of support.” and public health services “.

The story goes down the ad

“We do not penalize individuals who make poor food choices and exercise, those who choose higher-risk occupations or recreational activities,” said acting general counsel Cara Zwibel. “Some essential services like basic health care for the sick go beyond such individual choices.”

In an interview, Zwibel said the tax could also violate the protection of the bodily autonomy of individuals included in the Canadian and Quebec rights and freedoms charters.

“You have to ask, is it justified?” she said. “The burden is on the government to prove that they have an urgent and essential objective that (they) are trying to achieve and that this is a proportionate response to that. “And the government has not said what the target is here.”

Legault did not explicitly say that his goal with this tax was to encourage vaccinations, but his government has repeatedly stressed the importance of vaccinations to alleviate the pandemic and reduce the burden on the health care system.

















8:07

COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs on Quebec health tax





COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs on Quebec health tax



Constitutional law experts also say the proposed tax would not restrict people’s access to health care in the way it would pay for unvaccinated patient services, clearing the threshold set by the Canada Health Act.

The story goes down the ad

Stephane Beaulac, professor of constitutional law at the University of Montreal, told Global News that any legal challenge against the tax is likely to be based on arguments of discrimination, which would be difficult to succeed.

“The problem is that under the Canadian Charter or the Quebec Charter … there are specific grounds for discrimination that are prohibited,” he said. “And the last time I checked, there was nothing that specifically addressed vaccination status.

“In other words, the choice not to be vaccinated is, under Canadian and Quebec law, something that is in the realm of freedom, of one’s freedom. “But that does not mean that if there is a measure that contradicts the choice one has made for oneself, it would be discrimination.”

Alberta and British Columbia said Tuesday they would not follow Quebec’s example and impose a financial penalty on unvaccinated people.

Duff says those provinces and others will continue to look at how the proposed tax will work in Quebec and whether it makes any difference in fighting the pandemic.

“If others will follow, we will see,” he said. “But I doubt it will go fast.”

with dossiers from Global Montreal and the Canadian Press

View link »

<br />

