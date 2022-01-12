International
Internationally trained nurses in Canada eager to work
TORONTO – Omicron-induced increase in COVID-19 infections is exacerbating the shortage of nurses in Canadian hospitals. But there are thousands of internationally trained nurses who say they can ease the burden on the healthcare system if given the opportunity to work.
“We can help. Come on guys. We’re here. And we’ve trained and worked for so many years. We hope they can consider us,” Antonette Licuanan told CTV News.
Licuanan was a nurse in the Philippines for seven years before moving to Ontario, but she could not work as a nurse until a long, complex, and expensive certification process was completed.
“Every country, they have different standards. But (at the same time) I really know how difficult it is for all the healthcare teams around the world,” she said.
There is good news for some internationally trained nurses in Ontario. of the province announced on Tuesday that 1200 of these nurses will match hospitals and long-term care homes to cope with immediate staff shortages.
But some nurses, even after obtaining the proper certificate, still can not practice due to delays in immigration processing.
Karla Ducusin is a registered nurse in Ontario and previously worked as a nurse in the Philippines for four years. But even though she has the right credentials, she is still waiting for immigration officials to process her permanent residency application, which she submitted in October 2020.
“It’s very, very frustrating, honestly. I watch the news, I read in the articles that the nurses are burned. The nurses are tired. They are exhausted from overtime work,” she told CTV News. “We are here. We can help.”
Ducusin had worked hard to obtain her nursing credentials in Ontario, a process that exhausts all of her savings. But pandemic-related delays in immigration processing have continued to leave it in oblivion.
“With immigration documents, I do not have them. I’m just left out. It seems to me like my life is suspended. I’m just waiting and waiting and nothing is happening. It ‘s very frustrating,” she said.
Lack of nurses was a problem before the pandemic. But the rise of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in infections among nurses, who would have to be isolated and unable to work. Moreover, hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU are increasing, putting more strain on the health care system.
“Things have the potential to get worse and worse than they are now, and we’re not in a good place right now,” said Morgan Hoffarth, president of the Ontario Registered Nurses Association.
The association says there are about 15,000 internationally educated nurses in the province who are not practicing in their field, though they may be.
“It’s a big number and it would make a big difference to help our healthcare system,” Hoffarth said.
“In the next four to six weeks. We need help. We need troops. We need to quickly track registration and work permits for nurses with international education.”
It’s a similar story on the West Coast. The UN Nurses Union also wants to see the certification process simplified for nurses with international education.
“There are a ton of nurses in BC who are internationally educated nurses and it is so expensive for them to overcome licensing circles and barriers,” Danette Thomsen, the union’s interim vice president, told CTV News. “It’s an untapped resource.”
Even before he got all the proper certification, Thomsen says nurses like Licuanan can be hired right now doing non-critical tasks and removing some of the burden from other nurses.
“Our nurses are saying that their patient loads are two to two and a half times heavier than normal. That it is impossible to provide safe patient care,” Thomsen said.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/we-can-help-internationally-trained-nurses-in-canada-eager-to-work-1.5736558
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]