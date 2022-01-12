Internationally trained nurses in Canada eager to work

TORONTO – Omicron-induced increase in COVID-19 infections is exacerbating the shortage of nurses in Canadian hospitals. But there are thousands of internationally trained nurses who say they can ease the burden on the healthcare system if given the opportunity to work.

“We can help. Come on guys. We’re here. And we’ve trained and worked for so many years. We hope they can consider us,” Antonette Licuanan told CTV News.

Licuanan was a nurse in the Philippines for seven years before moving to Ontario, but she could not work as a nurse until a long, complex, and expensive certification process was completed.

“Every country, they have different standards. But (at the same time) I really know how difficult it is for all the healthcare teams around the world,” she said.

There is good news for some internationally trained nurses in Ontario. of the province announced on Tuesday that 1200 of these nurses will match hospitals and long-term care homes to cope with immediate staff shortages.

But some nurses, even after obtaining the proper certificate, still can not practice due to delays in immigration processing.

Karla Ducusin is a registered nurse in Ontario and previously worked as a nurse in the Philippines for four years. But even though she has the right credentials, she is still waiting for immigration officials to process her permanent residency application, which she submitted in October 2020.

“It’s very, very frustrating, honestly. I watch the news, I read in the articles that the nurses are burned. The nurses are tired. They are exhausted from overtime work,” she told CTV News. “We are here. We can help.”

Ducusin had worked hard to obtain her nursing credentials in Ontario, a process that exhausts all of her savings. But pandemic-related delays in immigration processing have continued to leave it in oblivion.

“With immigration documents, I do not have them. I’m just left out. It seems to me like my life is suspended. I’m just waiting and waiting and nothing is happening. It ‘s very frustrating,” she said.

Lack of nurses was a problem before the pandemic. But the rise of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in infections among nurses, who would have to be isolated and unable to work. Moreover, hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU are increasing, putting more strain on the health care system.

“Things have the potential to get worse and worse than they are now, and we’re not in a good place right now,” said Morgan Hoffarth, president of the Ontario Registered Nurses Association.

The association says there are about 15,000 internationally educated nurses in the province who are not practicing in their field, though they may be.

“It’s a big number and it would make a big difference to help our healthcare system,” Hoffarth said.

“In the next four to six weeks. We need help. We need troops. We need to quickly track registration and work permits for nurses with international education.”

It’s a similar story on the West Coast. The UN Nurses Union also wants to see the certification process simplified for nurses with international education.

“There are a ton of nurses in BC who are internationally educated nurses and it is so expensive for them to overcome licensing circles and barriers,” Danette Thomsen, the union’s interim vice president, told CTV News. “It’s an untapped resource.”

Even before he got all the proper certification, Thomsen says nurses like Licuanan can be hired right now doing non-critical tasks and removing some of the burden from other nurses.

“Our nurses are saying that their patient loads are two to two and a half times heavier than normal. That it is impossible to provide safe patient care,” Thomsen said.