The Rochester Education Foundation brings the international literacy program to Rochester





Rochester Education Foundation recently launched a pilot program to support early education for children living in Rochester. called Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and is a monthly book gift program for children up to the age of five, started by the name of the country singer over 25 years ago. The program was launched last year in zip code 14605. With an average annual revenue of around $ 22,000, it is one of the poorest ZIP codes in Rochester. Pediatrician Matthew Present is leading the effort. He said the ZIP code 14605 has a large population of pediatric patients to whom he has access, which made him ideal for family registration. “[This zipcode] really fits the bill as an area that has a lot of resources in terms of really great community organizations that we can work with and then also … a great need. He said early childhood education is essential and the program is a resource that provides equality in the educational inequalities that are often present in low-income communities. “By the time children reach age 2, in higher-income districts, their vocabulary is about 50 percent larger than children in lower-income districts,” Present said. The speed of their processing is faster. It’s about six months ahead. “ Introduce the mentioned applications and other digital learning tools are useful, but books still serve an important role in the early development of the child. That kind of calling and answering, interactivity, the slower pace that is probably much easier for children to master, the Present said. Especially in those first two years. And that’s really how kids learn the language. There are currently 130 children enrolled, including two-year-old Le’Onte Clark. His mother, Khaniia Dennard said reading books with her son has improved speech delay. The first book was The Little Blue Truck, Dennard said. He knows the difference between a truck, a van and a car. She said sending a book by mail home during a pandemic gives families a safer alternative to libraries. “Many parents do not want their children to leave home now,” she said. “For books to come directly to you, I feel very good. The present said the home environment has become an important part of educating children and the goal is to extend the program to all Rochester ZIP codes. He said the Rochester Education Foundation is working with its community partners to make it happen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxxinews.org/local-news/2022-01-11/rochester-education-foundation-brings-international-literacy-program-to-rochester The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

