Djokovic explains moves before arriving in AustraliaExBulletin

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Novak Djokovic knew he had tested positive for COVID-19 when he took part in a newspaper interview and photo session at his tennis center in Serbia last month, saying on Wednesday that he had made a “mistake”. trial “and should have left immediately. in isolation.

Djokovic moved in to clarify “ongoing misinformation” about his movements while he was contagious last month and about errors in the travel document he used to enter Australia, where his visa was revoked and he was later reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days. forward to the Australian Open.

A statement was posted on Djokovic’s social media accounts, while tennis no. 1 for men was at the Rod Laver Arena holding a training session against Tristan Schoolkate, a 20-year-old Australian.

The nine-time defending Australian Open champion is in oblivion before the first tennis match of the year kicks off next Monday, a week after he won a legal battle that allowed him to stay in the country.

But he still faces the prospect of deportation because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, a decision entirely at the discretion of the Australian Immigration Minister if it is considered to be in the public interest.

Reports emerged that Djokovic attended events in his native Serbia last month after testing positive on December 16th, including awarding children’s prizes on December 17th. There has also been speculation that errors in his immigration form could result in his visa being canceled.

On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia. The Monte Carlo-based athlete was spotted in Spain and Serbia during that two-week period.

Djokovic on Wednesday described the speculation as “vulnerable” and said he wanted to treat it in the interest of “alleviating the wider community concern about my presence in Australia”.

Djokovic said he had taken rapid tests that were negative and he was asymptomatic in the days before he got his positive result from an approved PRC test he undertook from “great care” after attending a basketball game on the 14th. December “where it was reported that a number of people tested positive”.

He took the score at the end of December 17 and said he gave up all his commitments except the long interview with L’Equipe.

“I felt compelled to move forward … but I made sure to distance myself from society and wear a mask, except when my photo was being taken,” Djokovic said in a statement. “As I went home after the interview to be isolated for the required period, in reflection, this was a misjudgment and I admit I should have rescheduled the engagement.”

He referred to the travel statement saying it had been submitted on his behalf by his support team and that “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in marking the wrong box”.

“This was a human error and certainly not intentional,” he wrote. “The team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this issue.”

The question is whether he has a valid exception to the rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia after he was recently cured of COVID-19.

The decision may take some time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s office issued a statement saying Djokovic’s legal team had submitted further documents against the possible cancellation of his visa, adding: “Obviously, this will affect the timeline for a decision.”

Meanwhile, there is a growing concern in the community, with cases of COVID-19 increasing.

The state of Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is hosting the Australian Open starting next week, reported 21 deaths Wednesday along with 40,127 new cases.

Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said the state health care system is tense, with about 6,600 workers out of work after testing positive or coming into close contact with a positive case, and new pandemic orders are coming into force to make them mandatory booster vaccines for critical workers.

Hobart, Australia-based immigration lawyer Greg Barnes, told the Associated Press that if Hawke takes action, he may choose to simply cancel Djokovic’s visa or give the tennis star notice of his intention to cancel it. .

Barnes said Hawke has “a personal power”, meaning he should not give natural justice if he decides it is in the public interest to cancel the visa.

If Djokovic’s visa is revoked, his lawyers could return to court to apply for an order that would prevent him from being forced to leave the country.

Hawke “can go the way of natural justice (but) he does not have to agree with natural justice, so he can just overturn it,” Barnes said. “Then you have to go to court to try to put it aside and that’s very difficult.”

If the government issues a statement of intent, Barnes said it could give Djokovic five to nine days to respond, depending on when he receives it.

“It could be a way to give Djokovic a chance at the tournament and then rule him out at the end of it,” Barnes said. “In my experience, it is relatively rare for them to change their mind.”