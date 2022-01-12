International
EMEA Daily: Fly Now Pay Later Snags $ 75M
In today’s headlines for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Fly Now Pay Later grabs $ 75 million for global expansion and the UK financial regulator plans to review data markets amid competition concerns.
Plus, mobile operators are calling on EU regulators to outlaw Apple’s iCloud privacy tool, the Cash app integrates bitcoin lightning payments, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority has decided to reconsider buying Scotia gas from Brookfields.
Fly now Pay later hinders $ 75 million in global expansion
Global FinTech Fly Now Pay Later, a travel-focused company, announced that it has closed a $ 75 million debt financing agreement managed by Atalaya Capital Management. This will bring the new company to the US and includes a capital investment by Atalaya in the platform, according to a Tuesday (January 11) Press release.
UK Financial Regulator to review data markets as competition concerns emerge
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Tuesday (January 11th) that it will launch two market studies to investigate the competitive conditions for entering wholesale data in financial markets.
Following a market consultation in 2020, the feedback that the FCA received from key stakeholders is that there is limited competition in the markets for standards and indices, credit rating and trading data.
Mobile operators call on EU regulators to outlaw Apple iCloud Privacy Tool
Mobile operators in the European Union are calling on regulators to ban Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay, according to a report by The Telegraph. Apple’s internet privacy service feature allows some to connect to the internet and browse Safari privately with more security.
It was created to limit the amount of information about a user that can be used to send unwanted ads and marketing campaigns, or to sell their data to other companies.
The Cash app integrates Bitcoin Lightning payments
Cash App, the peer-to-peer payment service (P2P) owned by Block formerly Square Inc. has integrated the Lightning Network. The feature, which allows transactions between parties not on the blockchain network, is now available on the bitcoin blockchain, CryptoNews reported.
It was developed to address key cryptocurrency scaling issues. Block CEO Jack Dorsey, who was the former CEO of Twitter, has been supportive of adding the tool for years.
UK Competition Regulator to review Brookfields purchase of Scotia gas
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), UK Competition Supervisor, announced On Tuesday (January 11) it will investigate the proposed merger between Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Scotia Gas Networks Ltd.
The CMA said the action is based on the Enterprise Act 2002, the UK competition law governing mergers.
French neobank Qonto accelerates European growth with the $ 550 million round
Qonto, a Paris-based neobank for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and freelance translators, has raised € 486 million ($ 552 million) in Series D financing, the company announcedTuesday (January 11).
The fundraiser, one of the largest ever in France, brings the company’s valuation to 4.4 billion euros ($ 5 billion). Qontos Funding represents the third French company to reach unicorn status firms with an estimate of more than $ 1 billion in less than two weeks in the new year.
Real estate company SaaS Alasco raises $ 40 million in Series B funding
Cloud-based financial management platform for Alasco real estate projects has raised $ 40 million in Series B financing, Munich company announcedon Tuesday (January 11).
The financing was led by Insight Partners, a global equity and private equity firm that invests in technology and software companies, and Lightrock, an investor in technology-driven business models.
German energy supplier Ostrom raises $ 5 million to go green
German power supplier Ostrom is turning green. The Berlin-based company has raised 4.4 million euros ($ 5 million) to fund its goal of making green energy transformation easy and affordable, Ostrom announced Monday (January 10).
Founded in 2021, Ostrom said it will use the revenue to boost its energy products and super app in Germany, Europe and beyond.
———————————
NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021
Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.
Sources
2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/international/2022/emea-daily-fly-now-pay-later-snags-75m-global-expansion-uk-financial-regulator-review-data-markets-competition-concerns-loom/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]