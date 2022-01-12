EMEA Daily: Fly Now Pay Later Snags $ 75M

In today’s headlines for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Fly Now Pay Later grabs $ 75 million for global expansion and the UK financial regulator plans to review data markets amid competition concerns.

Plus, mobile operators are calling on EU regulators to outlaw Apple’s iCloud privacy tool, the Cash app integrates bitcoin lightning payments, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority has decided to reconsider buying Scotia gas from Brookfields.

Fly now Pay later hinders $ 75 million in global expansion

Global FinTech Fly Now Pay Later, a travel-focused company, announced that it has closed a $ 75 million debt financing agreement managed by Atalaya Capital Management. This will bring the new company to the US and includes a capital investment by Atalaya in the platform, according to a Tuesday (January 11) Press release.

UK Financial Regulator to review data markets as competition concerns emerge

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Tuesday (January 11th) that it will launch two market studies to investigate the competitive conditions for entering wholesale data in financial markets.

Following a market consultation in 2020, the feedback that the FCA received from key stakeholders is that there is limited competition in the markets for standards and indices, credit rating and trading data.

Mobile operators call on EU regulators to outlaw Apple iCloud Privacy Tool

Mobile operators in the European Union are calling on regulators to ban Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay, according to a report by The Telegraph. Apple’s internet privacy service feature allows some to connect to the internet and browse Safari privately with more security.

It was created to limit the amount of information about a user that can be used to send unwanted ads and marketing campaigns, or to sell their data to other companies.

The Cash app integrates Bitcoin Lightning payments

Cash App, the peer-to-peer payment service (P2P) owned by Block formerly Square Inc. has integrated the Lightning Network. The feature, which allows transactions between parties not on the blockchain network, is now available on the bitcoin blockchain, CryptoNews reported.

It was developed to address key cryptocurrency scaling issues. Block CEO Jack Dorsey, who was the former CEO of Twitter, has been supportive of adding the tool for years.

UK Competition Regulator to review Brookfields purchase of Scotia gas

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), UK Competition Supervisor, announced On Tuesday (January 11) it will investigate the proposed merger between Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Scotia Gas Networks Ltd.

The CMA said the action is based on the Enterprise Act 2002, the UK competition law governing mergers.

French neobank Qonto accelerates European growth with the $ 550 million round

Qonto, a Paris-based neobank for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and freelance translators, has raised € 486 million ($ 552 million) in Series D financing, the company announcedTuesday (January 11).

The fundraiser, one of the largest ever in France, brings the company’s valuation to 4.4 billion euros ($ 5 billion). Qontos Funding represents the third French company to reach unicorn status firms with an estimate of more than $ 1 billion in less than two weeks in the new year.

Real estate company SaaS Alasco raises $ 40 million in Series B funding

Cloud-based financial management platform for Alasco real estate projects has raised $ 40 million in Series B financing, Munich company announcedon Tuesday (January 11).

The financing was led by Insight Partners, a global equity and private equity firm that invests in technology and software companies, and Lightrock, an investor in technology-driven business models.

German energy supplier Ostrom raises $ 5 million to go green

German power supplier Ostrom is turning green. The Berlin-based company has raised 4.4 million euros ($ 5 million) to fund its goal of making green energy transformation easy and affordable, Ostrom announced Monday (January 10).

Founded in 2021, Ostrom said it will use the revenue to boost its energy products and super app in Germany, Europe and beyond.