International
Quebec will impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated by COVID-19
Quebec is announcing it will impose a health tax on Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault made the announcement in Montreal on Tuesday afternoon as the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continues to rise.
“The health contribution will be paid for all adults who do not want to be vaccinated. “Now we are there,” he said.
Read more:
COVID-19: Quebec passes 12,000 deaths as hospital admissions increase
Quebec will impose health tax on the unvaccinated
Only 10 percent of the population is unvaccinated, but they make up 50 percent of patients in intensive care beds, according to the Prime Minister.
On Tuesday the province reported an increase of 188 patients with COVID-19 to a total of 2,742. Of these, 255 are in intensive care.
“Those who refuse to take a hit bring a heavy burden on hospital staff and a significant financial burden on most Quebecers. “It’s not true that 10 percent of the population will be harmed by 90 percent.”
Quebec will impose tax on unvaccinated adults for COVID-19
The government is still working out the amount that will have to be paid, but Legault said it would be “significant”.
“All Quebec adults who refuse in the coming weeks to at least get a first dose will get a bill,” he said.
Legault declared vaccination as a key to success and urged Quebecers to take all their necessary doses, including booster vaccines.
Last week Health Minister Christian Dub announced that the provincial vaccine passport will be required to purchase alcoholic beverages and cannabis at SAQ and SQDC stores from January 18th.
Vaccine passports should be required to purchase alcohol and cannabis at SAQ, SQDC stores
Dub also said its use would be expanded to include other non-core businesses, such as personal care services.
Trends
COVID-19 Enhancement Measures: Here’s what you need to know about side effects
Do not treat the Omicron COVID-19 variant like the flu, WHO warns
Legault said that while that option was still on the table, he felt it did not go far enough.
“I think now it is a matter of justice for 90 percent who made some sacrifices. “I think we owe them this kind of measure,” he said of the new health subsidy.
Constitutional and human rights lawyer Julius Gray thinks the new measure could face legal challenges.
“Discriminatory taxes can be challenged, but I’m not sure that’s what it is. “What Prime Minister Franois Legault is trying to do is make vaccination mandatory,” he said.
Gray added that both the government and opponents can build a strong case for or against compulsory vaccination.
“There would be rational arguments on each side and the courts would decide,” he said. “It would be a close call.”
The government can argue that there is a commendable goal of the measure in fighting COVID-19 and a logical link between what they are doing and the fight against the virus. He could also argue that it is essential as the virus is threatening to paralyze the medical system.
“On the other hand, people would say that this is a very serious violation of the Charter. “It affects your personal integrity, your physical integrity by doing things people are not willing to do,” Gray said.
Behavioral psychologist Simon Bacon believes taxing the unvaccinated is not the solution. He says instead the government should look to address their concerns and fears.
:
COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs on Quebec health tax
The new interim director of public health
Legault announced the financial fine after introducing the province’s new director of public health following Dr.’s resignation on Monday. Horacio Arruda.
Arruda served as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will be replaced on a temporary basis by Drs. Luc Boileau, who until Monday was the head of the government institution of health care research called Institut National d’excellence en sante et services sociaux.
Read more:
Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest wave of COVID-19
Legault thanked Arruda for his work and acknowledged that the position is often difficult due to ongoing scrutiny.
“Being in front of the media every day to explain decisions is not easy for anyone,” he said. “I want to send a big thank you to Dr. Arruda for everything he has done over the last 22 months for the well-being of the Quebecers.”
The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of the curfew and the imminent return of students to private tutoring.
Regarding the curfew, he said it will be maintained until the situation is under control in the province.
As for returning to school, Legault said the goal is still for students to return to class on Monday, Jan. 17, but the government is weighing the pros and cons.
He acknowledged that sending children back increases the number of contacts, but not returning them could have an impact on their mental health and learning.
Legault said he wanted to give Boileau time to weigh the situation before announcing any new measures or lifting restrictions.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8503151/quebec-to-impose-a-tax-on-people-who-are-unvaccinated-from-covid-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]