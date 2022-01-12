Quebec will impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated by COVID-19

Quebec is announcing it will impose a health tax on Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault made the announcement in Montreal on Tuesday afternoon as the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations continues to rise.

“The health contribution will be paid for all adults who do not want to be vaccinated. “Now we are there,” he said.

Quebec passes 12,000 deaths as hospital admissions increase















Quebec will impose health tax on the unvaccinated





Quebec will impose health tax on the unvaccinated

Legault said he felt the anger of the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, whom he blamed for blocking the province’s hospitals. Legault said he felt the anger of the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, whom he blamed for blocking the province’s hospitals.

Only 10 percent of the population is unvaccinated, but they make up 50 percent of patients in intensive care beds, according to the Prime Minister.

On Tuesday the province reported an increase of 188 patients with COVID-19 to a total of 2,742. Of these, 255 are in intensive care.

“Those who refuse to take a hit bring a heavy burden on hospital staff and a significant financial burden on most Quebecers. “It’s not true that 10 percent of the population will be harmed by 90 percent.”

Quebec will impose tax on unvaccinated adults for COVID-19







Quebec will impose tax on unvaccinated adults for COVID-19



Legault said there will be an exception for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

The government is still working out the amount that will have to be paid, but Legault said it would be “significant”.

“All Quebec adults who refuse in the coming weeks to at least get a first dose will get a bill,” he said.

Legault declared vaccination as a key to success and urged Quebecers to take all their necessary doses, including booster vaccines.

Last week Health Minister Christian Dub announced that the provincial vaccine passport will be required to purchase alcoholic beverages and cannabis at SAQ and SQDC stores from January 18th.

















Vaccine passports should be required to purchase alcohol and cannabis at SAQ, SQDC stores





Vaccine passports should be required to purchase alcohol and cannabis at SAQ, SQDC stores



Dub also said its use would be expanded to include other non-core businesses, such as personal care services.

Legault said that while that option was still on the table, he felt it did not go far enough.

“I think now it is a matter of justice for 90 percent who made some sacrifices. “I think we owe them this kind of measure,” he said of the new health subsidy.

Constitutional and human rights lawyer Julius Gray thinks the new measure could face legal challenges.

“Discriminatory taxes can be challenged, but I’m not sure that’s what it is. “What Prime Minister Franois Legault is trying to do is make vaccination mandatory,” he said.

Gray added that both the government and opponents can build a strong case for or against compulsory vaccination.

“There would be rational arguments on each side and the courts would decide,” he said. “It would be a close call.”

The government can argue that there is a commendable goal of the measure in fighting COVID-19 and a logical link between what they are doing and the fight against the virus. He could also argue that it is essential as the virus is threatening to paralyze the medical system.

“On the other hand, people would say that this is a very serious violation of the Charter. “It affects your personal integrity, your physical integrity by doing things people are not willing to do,” Gray said.

Behavioral psychologist Simon Bacon believes taxing the unvaccinated is not the solution. He says instead the government should look to address their concerns and fears.

COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs on Quebec health tax





COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs on Quebec health tax



The new interim director of public health

Legault announced the financial fine after introducing the province’s new director of public health following Dr.’s resignation on Monday. Horacio Arruda.

Arruda served as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be replaced on a temporary basis by Drs. Luc Boileau, who until Monday was the head of the government institution of health care research called Institut National d’excellence en sante et services sociaux.

Read more: Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest wave of COVID-19

Legault thanked Arruda for his work and acknowledged that the position is often difficult due to ongoing scrutiny.

“Being in front of the media every day to explain decisions is not easy for anyone,” he said. “I want to send a big thank you to Dr. Arruda for everything he has done over the last 22 months for the well-being of the Quebecers.”

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of the curfew and the imminent return of students to private tutoring.

Regarding the curfew, he said it will be maintained until the situation is under control in the province.

As for returning to school, Legault said the goal is still for students to return to class on Monday, Jan. 17, but the government is weighing the pros and cons.

He acknowledged that sending children back increases the number of contacts, but not returning them could have an impact on their mental health and learning.

Legault said he wanted to give Boileau time to weigh the situation before announcing any new measures or lifting restrictions.