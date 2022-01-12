International
Girl Says Afghan Taliban Release Outstanding Critics Due to International, Domestic Pressure
The daughter of an Afghan professor, detained for four days by the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan, says her father was released thanks to international and domestic pressure.
In an interview with VOA on Tuesday, Hasina Jalal, who lives in Washington, D.C., said her father Faizullah Jalal, a prominent Taliban critic, assured her that it was okay when they spoke by phone after his release in the Afghan capital, Kabul earlier. days. Taliban militants had arrested a Kabul University professor at his home on Saturday and detained him in an intelligence prison.
Jalal’s detention sparked a protest by Afghans on social media and calls for his release by international human rights groups. German AND I diploma and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives Gregory Meeks.
Hasina Jalal said a group of five to 10 friends of her fathers, including his fellow Kabul University professors, had also gone to the intelligence jail where he was being held earlier Tuesday to demand his release.
They told the Taliban, you can put us in jail with him, we will not run away. And of course, the Taliban were aware of all the international protection. So I think all of this put pressure on them to release him, she said. The Taliban thought that if they stopped him longer, his case would get more international attraction and more people would raise their voices.
The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August, as US troops and their NATO allies withdrew almost 20 years after ousting Islamic militants from power in a 2001 invasion. But the Taliban have lacked international recognition since taking power from a government. elected and oversaw an economic collapse that has left many Afghans facing famine.
The United States and its allies have demanded that the Taliban allow any potential future government to be inclusive and representative of the Afghan people in order to gain legitimacy.
Faizullah Jalal, speaking on VOA’s sister network, Radio Free Europe Radio Azadi after his release on Tuesday, he said he had been treated well in Taliban detention.
But he said the militants encouraged him to reflect the realities of Afghan society in his political comments. He said a Taliban member told him that the realities involved adhering to the more restrictive Islamic view of free expression than the liberal interpretation of the West.
The professor vowed to continue telling the truth.
Jalal, who has been an outspoken critic of the Taliban and Afghanistan’s former leaders for decades, caused a stir on social media after taking part in a heated televised debate on November 20 with Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on the Tolo News network. At one point, Jalal called Naeem a calf, which in Afghanistan is an insult that means someone is stupid.
After Jalal was arrested on Saturday, another Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, posted on Twitter that the professor had been arrested for meaningless statements and incitement of the people against the rulers of the nations. The Mujahideen illustrated his post with screenshots of four Twitter posts that were allegedly from Jalal.
Jalals family members said the Twitter posts distributed by Mujahid were from a fake Twitter account and reported it on Twitter, which later close that. They have said that Jalal does not personally use Twitter and have posted on his behalf another account since November.
Hasina Jalal told VOA that her father had told people who stopped him that he did not have a Twitter app on his phone, but he was jailed for four days anyway.
Jalal, a doctoral student at the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Relations, said banning her fathers was more than just a misunderstanding. It shows the world that the Taliban are intolerant, she said.
She said Afghan presidents Ashraf Ghani and Hamid Karzai, who led the country after the fall of the Taliban in 2001, did not imprison her father despite his criticism of their governments.
For many other Afghans across the country, criticism of the Taliban has resulted in much harsher treatment by the militants.
In a report published Sunday, Wall Street Journal quoted human rights groups and eyewitnesses as saying that Afghans who dare to express criticism through social media are either being personally arrested or even killed.
VOA’s Afghan Service correspondent Rooshan Noorzai contributed to this report.
