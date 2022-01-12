International
The most powerful passports in the world for 2021
(CNN) There is a growing gap between the global north and the global south when it comes to travel freedoms, says the first 2022 report from London-based global citizenship and residency consulting firm Henley & Partners.
He says the increase in travel barriers that were introduced during the course of the Covid pandemic has resulted in the largest global mobility gap in the index’s 16-year history.
The index does not take into account temporary restrictions, so by leaving aside the current travel access, passport holders at the top of its rankings – Japan and Singapore – are able, in theory, to travel visa-free to 192 destinations. .
That’s 166 destinations more than Afghan nationals, who are at the bottom of the 199 passport index and can enter only 26 countries without applying for a visa in advance.
Europe dominates
Below in the top 10, the ranking remains virtually unchanged as we enter the first quarter of 2022. South Korea equals Germany in second place (with a score of 190) and Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain are all together in third place. (with result 189).
EU countries dominate the top of the list as usual, with France, the Netherlands and Sweden climbing one point to join Austria and Denmark in fourth place (with a score of 188). Ireland and Portugal are in fifth place (with 187 points).
The United States and the United Kingdom, which held first place together in 2014, have regained some ground. They have risen to number 6, along with four other nations with a history of isolation or neutrality: Switzerland, Norway, Belgium and New Zealand.
At number 7 we have Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Greece and Malta. Eastern European countries make up the rest of the top 10. Hungary and Poland climbed to eighth place, Lithuania and Slovakia climbed to ninth place and Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia are in tenth place.
Germany has the highest ranking European passport.
Alex Grimm / Getty Images
Positive internal migration
The latest report notes that the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year shed light on a growing division of international mobility between richer and poorer countries, pointing towards the harsh restrictions imposed on predominantly African nations that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described them as being similar to “travel apartheid”.
Aside from the pandemic, overall levels of travel freedom have expanded tremendously over the past two decades. The Henley Passport Index found in 2006 that an individual can visit an average of 57 countries without having to obtain a visa in advance. Today, that number is 107 – almost double.
However, these new freedoms are enjoyed mainly by Europe, North America and the richest Asian countries – passport holders from countries like Angola, Cameroon and Laos can only enter about 50.
Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the passport index concept, says opening up migration channels will be crucial to recovery after the pandemic. “Passports and visas are among the most important instruments influencing social inequality worldwide, as they define opportunities for global mobility,” he says. “The boundaries within which we are born and the documents we are entitled to keep are no less arbitrary than the color of our skin. Richer states should encourage positive internal migration in an effort to help redistribute and rebalance human and material resources worldwide. “
The best passports to hold in 2022 are:
1. Japan, Singapore (192 destinations)
2. Germany, South Korea (190)
3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)
4. Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)
5. Ireland, Portugal (187)
6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (186)
7. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)
8. Poland, Hungary (183)
9. Lithuania, Slovakia (182)
10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)
Worst passports to keep
Some countries around the world have visa-free access or visas upon arrival in less than 40 countries. This includes:
104. North Korea (39 destinations)
105. Nepal and the Palestinian Territories (37)
106. Somali (34)
107. Yemen (33)
108. Pakistan (31)
109. Siri (29)
110. Iraq (28)
111. Afghanistan (26)
Other indices
The Henley & Partner list is one of the few indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports according to the access they provide to their citizens.
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports by the number of destinations their holders can access without prior visa. It is updated in real time throughout the year, when and when visa policy changes take effect.
Its 2022 index ranks the United Arab Emirates in first place, with a visa-free / arrival visa score of 160.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/henley-index-world-best-passport-2022/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]