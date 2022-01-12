The most powerful passports in the world for 2021

(CNN) There is a growing gap between the global north and the global south when it comes to travel freedoms, says the first 2022 report from London-based global citizenship and residency consulting firm Henley & Partners.

E firmes Henley Passport Index , based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has regularly monitored the most convenient travel passports in the world since 2006.

He says the increase in travel barriers that were introduced during the course of the Covid pandemic has resulted in the largest global mobility gap in the index’s 16-year history.

The index does not take into account temporary restrictions, so by leaving aside the current travel access, passport holders at the top of its rankings – Japan and Singapore – are able, in theory, to travel visa-free to 192 destinations. .

That’s 166 destinations more than Afghan nationals, who are at the bottom of the 199 passport index and can enter only 26 countries without applying for a visa in advance.

Europe dominates

Below in the top 10, the ranking remains virtually unchanged as we enter the first quarter of 2022. South Korea equals Germany in second place (with a score of 190) and Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain are all together in third place. (with result 189).

EU countries dominate the top of the list as usual, with France, the Netherlands and Sweden climbing one point to join Austria and Denmark in fourth place (with a score of 188). Ireland and Portugal are in fifth place (with 187 points).

The United States and the United Kingdom, which held first place together in 2014, have regained some ground. They have risen to number 6, along with four other nations with a history of isolation or neutrality: Switzerland, Norway, Belgium and New Zealand.

At number 7 we have Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Greece and Malta. Eastern European countries make up the rest of the top 10. Hungary and Poland climbed to eighth place, Lithuania and Slovakia climbed to ninth place and Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia are in tenth place.

Positive internal migration

The latest report notes that the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year shed light on a growing division of international mobility between richer and poorer countries, pointing towards the harsh restrictions imposed on predominantly African nations that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described them as being similar to “travel apartheid”.

Aside from the pandemic, overall levels of travel freedom have expanded tremendously over the past two decades. The Henley Passport Index found in 2006 that an individual can visit an average of 57 countries without having to obtain a visa in advance. Today, that number is 107 – almost double.

However, these new freedoms are enjoyed mainly by Europe, North America and the richest Asian countries – passport holders from countries like Angola, Cameroon and Laos can only enter about 50.

Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the passport index concept, says opening up migration channels will be crucial to recovery after the pandemic. “Passports and visas are among the most important instruments influencing social inequality worldwide, as they define opportunities for global mobility,” he says. “The boundaries within which we are born and the documents we are entitled to keep are no less arbitrary than the color of our skin. Richer states should encourage positive internal migration in an effort to help redistribute and rebalance human and material resources worldwide. “

The best passports to hold in 2022 are:

1. Japan, Singapore (192 destinations)

2. Germany, South Korea (190)

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

4. Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

5. Ireland, Portugal (187)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (186)

7. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

8. Poland, Hungary (183)

9. Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

Worst passports to keep

Some countries around the world have visa-free access or visas upon arrival in less than 40 countries. This includes:

104. North Korea (39 destinations)

105. Nepal and the Palestinian Territories (37)

106. Somali (34)

107. Yemen (33)

108. Pakistan (31)

109. Siri (29)

110. Iraq (28)

111. Afghanistan (26)

Other indices

The Henley & Partner list is one of the few indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports according to the access they provide to their citizens.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports by the number of destinations their holders can access without prior visa. It is updated in real time throughout the year, when and when visa policy changes take effect.

Arton Capital’s Passport index takes into account the passports of 193 member states of the United Nations and six territories – ROC Taiwan, Macau (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican. Territories annexed to other countries are excluded.

Its 2022 index ranks the United Arab Emirates in first place, with a visa-free / arrival visa score of 160.