Six women from the Middlebury Institute receive scholarships from the International Atomic Energy Agency





Six students at the Middlebury Institute have received the prestigious Bursa Marie Sklodowska-Curie, provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). of IAEA awards scholarships to female master students from all over the world studying nuclear science and technology.

It’s really impressive, says Jeff Knopf, professor and program director at Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies. This important scholarship program aims to increase the number of women capable of working professionally in core related fields. It is truly amazing that students at the Middlebury Institute received two of the 100 scholarships in their first year of scholarship and then upgraded it by winning six of the scholarships this year. Fjala Alvira, a first year student in the Non-Proliferation and Terrorism Studies program (NPTS), says the scholarship opportunity will enable it to contribute to the work of making the nuclear field more accessible, non-intimidating and gender-inclusive. It hopes to help educate professionals in the nuclear sector on the importance of communicating with civil society on nuclear safety issues. I would like to focus research on how states and their respective nuclear regulators can distinguish between information that is actually confidential versus information that can be shared with relevant stakeholders, including, and most importantly, society. civil society to promote greater transparency and inclusion, Alvira says. Alvira adds that she also looks forward to the opportunity to pursue a practice facilitated by IAEA up to 12 months after her graduation through this scholarship. Adeline du Crest, also in NPTS, believes that there are significant opportunities in nuclear energy that can enhance international stability. I’m particularly interested in the intersection of nuclear technology and or Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, says du Crest. For example, IAEA Atoms for Peace and Development the bulletin cites developments in crop irradiation to maximize their yield. This will become critical technology as the world faces unprecedented climate change. I plan to use the resources provided by MIIS AND IAEA Marie Sklodowska-Curie Scholarship Program to develop a better understanding of the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the current non-proliferation threats that undermine cooperation in this field. Sarah Erickson, a student in the dual degree program between MIIS and the Moscow State Institute for International Relations (MGIMO), will conduct an internship and thesis as part of her degree. Belonging to a network of inspirational and motivated women in the nuclear field will also open up opportunities for me to present my research and receive invaluable guidance from affiliated mentors. Erickson says the scholarship will support both her research project, political and legal issues and prospects for preventing an outdoor arms race, as well as her internship period.

Rebecca Pantani, a dual degree student, describes the scholarship as an amazing opportunity that will give me the opportunity to focus on my studies and my future career. In particular, over the next year and a half I will focus my research on my master thesis on Preventing Arms Race in Space: Problems and Perspectives. Pantani eagerly awaits the possibility of a practice in IAEA headquarters in Vienna after completing the master. Hannah Harris, a student with a dual degree, says the scholarship will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn IAEA experts and gain experience in the industry through the postgraduate internship program of scholarships. The scholarship will also support my research thesis on nuclear issues on the Korean Peninsula. Darya Kheyrie, a dual degree student, plans to continue her studies in the field of nuclear non – proliferation. Given the fact that I conduct my research on the Iranian nuclear program, my future research work and projects of particular interest will relate to the modalities of Iranian cooperation with IAEA within the legal framework of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) and the Additional Protocol. I will also study the potential of multilateral uranium enrichment facilities as a solution to the non-proliferation issue in the Middle East that deserves to be explored in more depth during my studies. This is a testament to the quality of our students, Knopf says, as well as the reputation of NPTS the program and urgency of our educational mission to help students learn how to reduce the dangers posed by nuclear weapons. In relation to society Named after pioneering physicist and two-time Nobel Prize winner Marie Sklodowska-Curie, the program aims to inspire and encourage young women to pursue a career in the nuclear field by offering highly motivated female students scholarships for master programs and a opportunity to pursue an internship. facilitated by IAEA.

