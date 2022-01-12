China’s Tianjin orders more tests for 14 millionExBulletin



change subtitles AP

AP

Beijing (AP) The northern Chinese city of Tianjin ordered a second round of testing for COVID-19 for all 14 million residents on Wednesday after discovering 97 cases of the omicron variant during initial examinations that began Sunday.

Residents were asked to stay where they are until the results of all nucleic acid tests are obtained, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Xinhua said authorities have conducted almost 12 million tests so far, with 7.8 million samples returned. Infections were first reported on Saturday in the city which is only about an hour from Beijing, which will host the Winter Olympics from February 4th.

High-speed rail service and other forms of intercity transportation have been suspended, leading to several disruptions in supply chains, including packaged groceries sold in convenience stores.

The Covid-19 prevention and control office in Tianjin said all those who tested positive in the initial round of testing were found to have the omicron variant, of which China has so far reported only a handful of cases. The source of the outbreak is still unknown and many who are spreading the species may do so unintentionally because they show no symptoms.

Also in the north, two college students who traveled by train from Tianjin earlier this month tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning in Dalian City, city officials said. There was no word on what variant they had contracted.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or have been previously infected by previous versions of the virus. However, early studies show that omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Millions more Chinese are isolated in cities under the strict “dynamic zero-sum policy” that has allowed China to contain mostly large-scale explosions, albeit at significant cost to local economies.

Hong Kong has closed kindergartens and elementary schools after infections were detected among students, banned flights from the United States and seven other countries, and carried 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing on Wednesday as the city tried to curbed a new omicron explosion.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has tightened pandemic-related restrictions in recent days after discovering that the omicron variant had spread beyond people coming from abroad.

In total, China reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours before Wednesday, including 33 in Tianjin and 118 in Henan province, but only eight in Xi’an city, home to the famous Terracotta Warrior statues and large industries. where a blockade was placed on 23 December.

Authorities also released news of an inspection in Henan last week by Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who called for increased measures to prevent the spread of delta and omicron variants. COVID-19 has spread to three cities in the province, including Yuzhou, Anyang and the provincial capital Zhengzhou, causing travel bans and varying levels of blockage.

“It is necessary to do a good job in guaranteeing the living needs of people in closed and controlled communities, to ensure the basic medical needs of people during the epidemic period and to ensure that the needs of the people can be met and “are resolved in due course,” the Sun was quoted as saying.

Some Xi’an residents have complained about their inability to find food and other daily necessities.

China has fired or otherwise punished a number of officials for negligence in connection with responding to the pandemic, including failing to prevent new infections. On Wednesday, Anyang authorities named 61 government departments and 11 officials in violation. Sentences ranged from verbal warnings to dismissal, according to a city government announcement.

Securing the Olympics without a blast is a major concern for the ruling Communist Party. Athletes, officials and journalists are operating in a closed bubble to prevent them from coming into contact with the general public from the moment they arrive in Beijing until their departure. If fully vaccinated, they will not have to undergo the standard 21-day quarantine.

In addition, the International Olympic Committee has issued a guidance document advising participants to avoid crowded places such as bars and restaurants and to avoid physical contact with others five days before departure.

Participants are required to take two negative PCR tests before traveling and will be tested twice daily during their stay in China.

Participants should “absolutely not let go of your vigilance” even after a negative test, the IOC said.

China has banned the participation of fans from abroad and it seems that Beijing plans to distribute only a small number of tickets to carefully selected spectators.