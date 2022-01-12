Shelter beds in Toronto are hard to find as temperatures drop, says homeless community

As temperatures in Toronto drop well below zero, members of the city’s homeless community are sounding the alarm about the difficulties in securing space in city-run shelters.

While dangerous, the problem is not new, says Sanctuary Toronto employee Lorraine Lam. Even in the best of weather, Lam says finding shelter in the city is a challenge that only gets harder when temperatures start to drop.

Now, with the pandemic, there is even less space available because of shelter capacity and distance, so they may not have as many people as they had before, Lam told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

Last winter, many members of the homeless community lived in camping tours in city parks, including Trinity Bellwoods Park, Alexandra Park and Lamport Stadium. The city considered these structures unsafe and illegal, citing concerns about fire hazards and transmission of COVID-19, and then spent nearly $ 2 million cleaning up the camps.

Lam works to help those living on the streets find shelter overnight and, in recent weeks, she says this has become increasingly difficult. On Monday, Lam called Toronto City’s central takeover line, hoping to provide a crib for a member of the homeless community.

While Lam says she is often forced to wait before a city employee arrives, this attempt proved otherwise Lam says she was greeted with an automated message saying the central receiver could not answer the phone.

The forecast calls for -18C tonight, feeling like -25C. It has been impossible to get someone indoors, but today, something new: Central Intake does not even have the capacity to pick up the phone. Listen here (note 1:15 is the punch): https://t.co/XAKGyK8dGO via @YouTube Lorraine Lam (@lorrainelamchop) January 10, 2022

I called the central reception and, of course, it was not just that [there were no] beds, she said. It was that the system was so overloaded that there was no one to answer the phone.

After more than an hour spent waiting, a colleague of the Lams said they could only pass by to say there were no beds available for the night.

Kyrsten Howet, a social worker at a clinic in downtown Toronto, also tried her hand at the central reception call in an effort to provide a bed for a community member overnight.

[On Monday,] I called a client and there were no beds, Howet told CTV News Toronto in a written statement. He was lucky to be offered a crib in a heating center that is only open unsafe.

On Tuesday, Howet tried to call again. After waiting in line for 75 minutes, Howet says she was told once again that there were no beds overnight. Her client was again advised for temporary space at a heating center in Scarborough.

[The] the people I am working with are increasingly isolated from the pandemic and exhausted from trying to get into this broken system, Howet said.

These people deserve so much more than what they have to go through to have a meal and a warm and safe place.

THE RISK IS HIGH

Michael Eschbach lives in a city-run hotel shelter on Rexdale Boulevard and says cold nights like these can be deadly to those who sleep outside.

The risk is too high, Eschbach told CTV News Toronto.

Eschbach says he recently had to help a friend who was forced to sleep outside during a winter night.

We went out every morning and in the middle of the night to bring them food, coffee and free things, he said. Whatever we could get from our meager supplies.

He says it took about a week for the individual to find housing at home.

I could not sleep knowing he was there, Eschbach said.

Anthony Toderian, a spokesman for the city of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that the shelter system is large, complex and dynamic with a range of different types of services.

It is possible that a client may call the reception center at some point and hear that there are no beds available at that time that meet their needs at that time of day / night, he said. If so, we ask the customer to call again or staff can call them as capacity is running.

The city acknowledges that, although the number of beds currently available for single individuals and couples is at a five-year high, the demand for beds is also at an all-time high and that the system remains at or near capacity most nights.

A WINTER PLAN

In October, the city appeared a winter service plan for those who experience homelessness. The plan set out a series of steps to support the community, including the addition of 325 new housing spaces and 165 spaces in heating centers, in addition to working to relocate people from shelters and camps to new support housing units.

Lam says lawyers quickly identified the plan as inadequate.

In response to the city, the Housing and Housing Justice Network (HJN) presented its winter plan to the city of Toronto.

The 60-page document identified key NSS requirements, such as the inclusion in the system of 2250 permanent beds of unassembled shelters, abolishing cities sub-legal act for the prohibition of camps, extending hotel accommodation rents, raising the target of new housing additions attributed from 1,440 to 3,000, implementing an eviction freeze and enforcing COVID-19 indoor air quality safety measures in the system.

A PROACTIVE ANSWER IS NECESSARY

While support such as heating centers is needed to help the homeless community during winter nights, Lam says the city should avoid false solutions to the biggest issue.

It is far from a real solution. It’s really somewhere for people to go for temporary heating, she said.

Eschbach echoed these sentiments, pointing out that permanent housing was needed.

[The city] they could do this so easily if they really wanted to, but I think in a way they consider us a wound, he said.

In 2021/2022, the city pledged to create 1,248 support homes for homeless individuals and families, including over 300 homes that it claims will be available for phased housing this winter, as part of it. 10-year housing plan.

However, Eschbach says he has only been made aware of a possibility of permanent accommodation over the past nine months in a hotel shelter. By the time he heard about the opportunity, it had already been talked about, he says.

Someone should be in charge and make a joint effort to build the housing that the city continues to talk about, he said.

Until then, lawyers say temporary solutions such as more hotspots, along with removing the central intake call barrier and, instead, operating all shelters based on movement can help save lives.

Meanwhile, Lam is urging the city to work harder in collaboration with the community and homeless advocates.

I would like the city to do more to work collaboratively with people in the community, so that we react proactively instead of always trying to fight, she said.

What happens when the fight happens is that, at the time it takes for things to come together, people get sick, people freeze to death.