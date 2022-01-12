International
The ombudsman for children and youth in Alberta calls for more provincial responsibility
Alberta’s Advocate for Children and Youth is demanding more responsibility when it comes to the province to take action on the recommendations made by his office.
Del Graff has been a lawyer for close to 11 years. He gave his final report before retiring to a legislative committee on Tuesday afternoon.
The report covers the activities of his office from April 2020 to March 2021.
Graff told the committee that there are areas he wants to address to improve services for young people. The report includes six recommendations for the province.
Graff said it is important for the government to start acting on more recommendations. He said that currently the legislation requires the ministry to respond publicly within 75 days of receiving the recommendations.
“It’s the only request to the government, regarding our recommendations,” Graff said.
He said that in 2017, the ministerial panel for child intervention and the standing committee for legislative officials called for implementation that would ensure accountability by the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate and government departments.
“We believe these calls for government accountability are far greater than are currently reflected,” Graff said.
“Therefore, we proposed that this annual review process focus on the contributions and recommendations made by our office and what the relevant ministries have done to address these recommendations.”
Graff also raised concerns about the overrepresentation of indigenous youth in the child welfare system.
He said that 31 years ago, the first annual report from the children’s lawyer identified the issue.
More than a generation later, this over-representation is worse now than it was then.
Graff said that in 1989, indigenous youth made up 40 percent of all young people in care. Today it is 71 percent.
The reason why indigenous young people continue to be overrepresented in our child welfare and youth justice system needs to be addressed.
The report says 81 reports of serious injuries or deaths of young people have been received, a 31 per cent increase from last year.
Deaths of 6 young adults under government care highlight ‘critical period’: lawyer Alberta
The report also raises concerns about the opioid crisis and says young people are dying at an alarming rate.
The Standing Committee finally voted to complete its review of the 2020-21 annual report.
In an email to Global News, the Ministry of Child Services said it would continue to review all of the lawyer’s recommendations and make any necessary improvements to ensure the safety and well-being of Alberta’s children, youth and families.
Official Opposition members in the commission demanded that he make decisions. In a statement issued after the report was submitted to the commission, the Opposition noted that one of the report’s recommendations was for the province to report to the Albanians what actions it is taking and what it is not.
The UCP’s unwillingness to cooperate and take responsibility for their actions according to the lawyer’s recommendations, while in the shadow of a devastating year for children and young people receiving services, is appalling, said the Child Services critic. Rakhi Pancholi.
