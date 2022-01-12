Triton International announces $ 600 million price tag for high-end banknotes

HAMILTON, Bermuda – (TELI BIZNES) – January 11, 2022 – Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) (The Company or Triton) announced today that its subsidiaries, Triton Container International Limited and TAL International Container Corporation, as co-sponsors, have estimated a public offering of $ 600 million total principal of 3,250% Senior Notes to be held in 2032 (Notes) at a bid price of 99,600% of their principal amount. The records will be guaranteed on a high basis unsecured by the Company.

The offer is expected to close on January 19, 2022, provided the usual closing conditions are met. Net bid income is expected to be used to repay borrowing under the Company’s revolving loan.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book managers for the offer.

The offer is being made in accordance with an effective shelf registration statement previously submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offer is made only through a prospectus supplement and a corresponding prospectus, copies of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a request for any offer to purchase, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, request or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Important warning information about forward-looking statements

Some statements in this publication, in addition to purely historical information, including statements regarding the supply and intended use of their proceeds, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Securities Private Reform Act, Section 27A i. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words expect, intend, plan, seek, believe, project, predict, predict, potential, will, can, will, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature can be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address issues involving risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Tritons. Consequently, there are or will be important factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those shown in such statements and, therefore, you should not rely on any such statement.

These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; reduction of demand for rental containers; reduction in market rental fees for containers; difficulties in re-leasing the containers after their initial lease for a fixed term; our customers’ decisions to buy containers and not to rent; dependence on a limited number of customers and suppliers for a significant portion of revenue; customer standards; reduction of selling prices of used containers; wide competition in the container rental industry; difficulties arising from the international nature of our business; reduction of demand for international trade; interruption of our operations resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to the impact of trade wars, obligations and tariffs; interruption of our operations by failures or attacks on our information technology systems; interruption of our operations as a result of natural disasters; compliance with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, counterterrorism, environmental protection and corruption; our ability to obtain sufficient capital to support our growth; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; changes in tax laws in Bermuda, the United States and other countries and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set out in the section entitled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in our preliminary prospectus appendix and accompanying prospectus regarding the public offer submitted to the SEC on 11 January 2022.

The above list of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other warning statements contained herein and elsewhere. Any forward-looking statement made here qualifies in its entirety for these warning statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences. for, or effects on Triton or its business or operations. With the exception of the measure required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest landlord of intermodal freight containers. With a fleet of 7.1 million equivalent twenty-foot units (TEUs) of containers, Tritons’ global operations include the purchase, lease, re-lease, and subsequent sale of numerous types of intermodal containers and chassis.