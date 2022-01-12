International flights: Qatar Airways announces 25% discount on flight tickets for Indians





International flights Latest news today: Air passengers planning to fly to Qatar from India, here comes the amazing news for you. As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Qatar Airways has launched a global sales campaign for passengers in India. According to reports, the airline is offering huge savings of up to 25 per cent on flight tickets for Indian air passengers. In particular, this discount offer is in addition to special savings in the choice of seats, permitting additional luggage, hotel reservations and car rental, for a seven-day campaign period starting January 10, 2022.Read also – Less hospitalization for Omicron, says Ministry of Health; Delhi, Maharashtra and Bengal ‘Emerging as states of concern’ | Main points According to the report, Qatar Airways said airline passengers joining the loyalty program, airline award winner, Privilege Club, using the FLYQR22 registration promotional code, will immediately receive an additional 2500 Qmile bonus in celebration of Qatar Airways’ 25th anniversary. Read also – Should we consider the Omicron variant as a mild virus? Know what the expert has to say; Watch the Video In addition, passengers can experience Qatar Airways award-winning services and use the special promotion with guaranteed flexibility in Business and Economy Class with savings of up to 25% on network expansion. Read also – Severe back pain in patients recovering from Omicron? The doctor explains what to do exclusive Passengers should note that the 25th Anniversary Global Sales Campaign is valid on all Qatar Airways flights until 16 January 2022. Passengers must book at www.qatarairways.com/en-in/offers/25 -years.html either visit a local Qatar Airways sales office or visit their preferred travel agents to take advantage of this special airline scheme. It should be noted that Qatar Airways as part of the 25th anniversary offers air passengers around the world huge savings on their next trip. Passengers need to know this Qatar Airways was founded in 1997 by His Eminence Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who outlined a vision to turn Qatar Airways into a leading international carrier with the highest standards of service and excellence. Since then, Qatar Airways has won awards and accolades and was recently announced as the airline of the year by the international airline classification organization, Skytrax, for the sixth time.

