of San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has postponed this year’s film festival dates to April 26-May 1 due to security concerns regarding the winter spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The popular film festival also announced that San Luis Obispo Mercedes-Benz will be the introductory sponsor for the 28th edition.

The organizers of SLO Film Fests have concluded that the combination of strict protocols (involving clients, staff and filmmakers providing evidence of vaccination or a negative test before entering the show and event), as well as taking the film festival deeper in the spring, will provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for attendees.

Festival Director Skye McLennan said: The rise of the Omicron variant and the prevalence of cold and flu season made us take this extra step from the biggest concern for our directors, staff and fans of SLO Film Fest. We understand that there has been a lot of enthusiasm for us to get back to the movies this year, but we also put the highest priority on the safety of our customers as we organize an extraordinary film festival in person that includes more outdoor events as well as a component virtual.

McLennan was also enthusiastic about adding the San Luis Obispo Mercedes-Benz as the introductory sponsor for this year’s film festival. Having Mercedes-Benz join forces with us this year is a great seal of approval regarding the importance of SLO Film Fest as a cultural leader in the Central Coast and a great reminder of what this event means for our area and our community. . We are excited to be part of this year’s long-awaited comeback to the movies!

Chris Baughman, chief executive of Mercedes-Benz San Luis Obispo, said his company is pleased to collaborate with the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival to bring a cultural institution in person to the SLO community. We appreciate and share the Festival’s enthusiasm for the arts and the creation of wonderful experiences for its clients.

With a long-standing reputation as a destination film festival of choice, SLO Film Fest has been cited as one of the first film festivals to hit the internet in 2020 following the start of the US MovieMaker Magazine pandemic that praised the prestigious beauty festival of his. the location, the festivities that mix filmmakers with film lovers, and the unique fusion of surfing culture and summer country to lead the way for other film festivals to return to virtual space.

McLennan was also enthusiastic about plans for innovation in this year’s presentation and approach to the film festival, adding, We’ve been thinking about different ways we can update and improve what we do, while emphasizing the things people have loved about SLO Film Fest for so long now. The ideas are exciting and I could not wait to bring the Central Coast movie fans and the filmmaking community together again.