UofL students build a solar house in Dubai as part of an international competition

A group of students and faculty members from the University of Louisville Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research recently had the opportunity to participate inSolar Decathlon Competition in the Middle East in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The event, the biggest decade of the solar decade for international universities, was attended by 14 international teams and took place from October 20th to November 21st at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Over the past 2 years, teams have designed and built high-efficiency, grid-connected, solar-powered homes, which were erected together in a publicly exposed village during the World Exposition.

UofL merged with the Higher College of Technology, the American University of Sharjah and the American University in Dubai to form Phoenix Desert Team. The team brought together the talents of faculty, staff and students from all four universities to design, build and compete with a 1,000-square-foot science house. UofLs Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research led this effort to promote the use of renewable resources, to create an energy efficient home, and to involve over 10 faculty and 70 students in international cooperation efforts.

Each university provided expertise in engineering, architecture, water conservation and treatment, and project management during the design phase. Teams were challenged to work collaboratively to meet the results of the competition, which included innovative engineering and architectural designs, construction management and promotional media, websites and videos.

Students worked side by side with their professors and each other to transform fully functional home designs and theories with solar energy based on the seven pillars of the competition: sustainability, future, innovation, clean energy, mobility, smart solutions and happiness. GE Appliances / Haier was one of the sponsors that made it possible for the team to travel to the competition. As such, the Team Desert Phoenix house featured Haier washer and dryer units and a top-mounted refrigerator.

The project enabled extensive exposure for the Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research and the University of Louisville in the UAE and the Middle East, the professor said. Mahendra Sunkara, director of the Conn Center. Through this effort, many universities in the region have a greater appreciation for the faculty and students of the University of Louisville in terms of quality and academic leadership. We created an influential experience by fostering future collaborations and exchanges, especially for those who are interested in our master of Science AND PhDprograms.

Cole Kidwell, a second-year electrical engineering student, said the experience of working on an international multidisciplinary team was a reward in itself. Kidwell was inspired by working with people from all over the world towards a common goal.

Experimental learning is invaluable, Kidwell said. Specifically in my field, we are used to designing and analyzing solar systems. By participating from design to construction, testing and operation, I understand how all the parts work together in a more tangible way. I learned first hand about the distribution of energy in a house with solar energy, but also how teamwork is needed to realize each project.

Grace Bank, a master’s degree student in structural engineering, appreciated the experience of working together as a team.

We would not have managed to finish the house without working together. I have gained experience in communication, teamwork and maintaining a positive pressure environment. I also enjoyed finding real-life situations in a foreign culture, “Bank said. helped me take a step back, assess the situation and decide the next move I would make.Nothing could be predicted, so it was nervous and exciting at the same time.

Bank said the students gathered under the stress of the construction phase when they learned to work in a real-world situation on a real-world budget as they built the house on time and competed. Overcoming project management challenges also created a bond for the team.

The Desert Phoenix team was recruited late in the competition, had a full year less time to design and finish our home, “Kidwell said.” We faced the challenge, including maintaining a rigorous, virtual, international presence with friends. team Our team worked very well together to overcome because we had a great student presence on the ground who was not afraid to do manual work and long hours to see the project to the end.I am very proud to have been part of a team with this level of determination.

Of the eight teams that completed their projects, the Desert Phoenix took over seventh place in the competition. UofL students and faculty were in Dubai for about two weeks in November for the final part of the construction phase and the competition phase. In addition to the competition, the UofL group was also able to visit the buildings and beaches of Dubai.

Our biggest achievement was finishing the house, said Ximena Flores, a second chemical engineering student who was part of the team. This opportunity also introduced me to the Conn Center in a quality I had not known before. I look forward to working on Conn Center’s upcoming projects.

Meghan Gregonis, The US Consul General in Dubai, was one of the personalities who visited the house. She noted the UofL as the only competitor in the US and highlighted the partnership with American Universities in Dubai. The Counselor General expressed her pride in the students, their teamwork and home at a time when sustainability is impacting climate change mitigation.

Also on the Desert Phoenix team were Klemmer Nicodemus, UofL University chemical engineer and university researcher W. Mark McGinley, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the School of Speed, and Andrew Marsh, assistant director for the Conn Center.

The logistical dexterity needed to perform in this race is intense, Marsh said. The solar decade experience challenges students to grow in business speed. To be successful, they must apply knowledge from the classroom and focus as resilient people. We are extremely pleased with the performance of the entire team, especially the dedication and leadership shown by the students from UofL.