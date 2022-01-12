Erdogan vows to curb Turkish inflation as skepticism grows





After falling 44% last year, the lira is stable last week

The World Bank sees GDP growth at 2% to 2022.3% next year

Ankara says deposits in the scheme to protect liberty are growing

Goldman Sachs says the lira is likely to remain under pressure ANKARA, Jan 12 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Wednesday to ease Turkey’s rising inflation, which reached 36% last month, but economists predicted it could push much higher, putting more pressure on the currency. damaged free. The lira, which lost 44% of its value in 2021 – its worst performance in nearly two decades of Erdogan’s rule – was stable at 13.7975 per dollar at 1317 GMT on Wednesday, after strengthening earlier until at 13.73. Thanks in part to costly state interventions in the currency market and government measures that helped calm a complete crisis last month, the lira has been held in the range 13.7-13.94 since last Thursday. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey was defending its economy against what he called attacks and that it had taken control of “foreign financial assets that could disrupt the financial system”. “Inflated inflation is not in line with the realities of our country,” Erdogan said, adding that government measures will soon ease the burden of “unfair” price increases. Under pressure from Erdogan, who is seeking higher growth by boosting output and exports, the central bank has lowered its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September. It holds its next meeting on setting rates on January 20th. Goldman Sachs said in a research note that it expected annual inflation to cross 40% in January, after which it could surpass 50% and remain up until the end of the year, when core effects would lower it to around 33%. . “Deeply negative real rates and high credit growth levels are likely to keep inflation rising and continue to put pressure on the liberal,” the Wall Street bank said. ECONOMIC GROWTH Despite the recent market volatility, Turkey’s economy is estimated to have grown by 9.5% in 2021, the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Outlook report, as it recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and related blockages. But the bank also predicted growth would slow to 2.0% this year and 3.0% in 2023. In its previous report last June, it had seen growth of 5.0% in 2021 and 4.5% in 2022 and 2023. Turkey’s $ 720 billion economy grew 0.9% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020, aggravated by a recession triggered by a particular currency crisis and later by a pandemic. After the lira fell to a record low of 18.4 against the dollar in late December, Erdogan announced a scheme to encourage savers to convert foreign currency deposits, compensating depositors for any losses due to the weakness of the lira. On Tuesday, Turkey added corporate accounts to the scheme, which the Treasury says has withdrawn about 108 billion lira ($ 7.8 billion) in deposits. Read more Goldman Sachs said it expected Turkish authorities to try “more administrative and regulatory measures” to curb inflation before making a possible monetary policy turnaround. But Carlos de Sousa, manager of the EM debt portfolio at Vontobel Asset Management, said he saw no rate hike soon. “This time is different. Erdogan is finally tired (of high interest rates),” he said. ($ 1 = 13.8134 shares) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Additional reporting Marc Jones in London and Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul; Written by Daren Butler; Edited by Gareth Jones Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

