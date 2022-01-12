Sudbury area teachers’ unions predict staff shortages, safety concerns in classroom return plan





The head of the union representing English public elementary school students in Sudbury County said more could be done to keep teachers and students safe when they return to school next week. On Monday, the office of Prime Minister Doug Ford announced that the schools will reopen for personal instruction next week. The Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce and the Chief Medical Ontario, Dr. Kieran Moore, are scheduled to provide more details today. When the announcement was made of closing schools for two weeks for personal tuition, the government said it happened because it could not ensure the schools had the right staff. Liana Holm, local president of the Ontario Rainbow Teacher Federation of Primary Teachers, said there are not enough casual teachers in the area to cover when teachers are sick or need to be isolated. “I see shortages,” she said. “I see the combination of classes, which as a parent is also very troubling to me because you’re combining kids who are not my kids on a daily basis. You’re getting them from a class that could have potentially had a blast. “ Late last year, the province announced it would stop reporting COVID-19 cases in schools and childcare facilities. Holm said the N95 masks have arrived for teachers and added that more HEPA filters have been ordered and should arrive by the end of the month. “But because we are dealing with so many people in a room, the anxiety is very high,” she said. “Some people you get a mixed bag, some people are saying, you know what? Just go back and what it’s going to be. Other people are very nervous.” Eric Laberge, District 3 president for the Ontario High School Teachers Federation, who represents staff at Rainbow Board schools, said he felt the government was “moving forward.” “We have said since day one that learning in person in a physical classroom is the best way for children to learn and interact, but it must be done safely,” he said. “We have major concerns that keeping schools open after January 17 will be challenging as the new isolation guidelines require that everyone be isolated along with the entire family for at least five days in most cases.” “The Ministry of Education imposes some rather unrealistic restrictions and this makes it very difficult for the boards to manage, what I would call a bulletproof plan,” says Eric Laberge, president of the Ontario High School Teachers Federation 3. (Submitted by Eric Laberge) He said that, along with the highly transmitted variant Omicron, other circulating viruses and testing restrictions “are likely to result in staff shortages”. In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said officials “are doing as much as we can to improve ventilation, provide high-quality PPE and expand access to vaccinations” ahead that the children return to the classroom. He cited examples such as providing N95 masks for teachers and three-layer masks for students.

