About 120 operations postponed for 4 days in NS between Omicron wave

Tonya Porter was devastated when she learned less than 10 hours before she was scheduled to go under the knife for a life-changing spinal surgery that the procedure was being postponed.

Porter, a single mother who reorganized her life in anticipation of being hospitalized for three to five days before her six-month recovery, said she was told her surgery scheduled for Jan. 6 could not continue due to lack of nurses.

“I’m devastated and also very scared for my health,” the 38 – year – old woman said in a recent interview from her home in Halifax.

Porter is not alone. Between January 4 and 7, about 120 surgeries across the province were postponed, according to the provincial health authority.

This includes about 50 surgeries in the central and eastern health area and less than 10 in the western and northern areas.

Tonya Porter sits down with her 13-year-old daughter. Porter had arranged childcare for her recovery, but is now unsure when her surgery will resume. (Submitted by Tonya Porter)

The authority said the surgeries included orthopedic, general surgeries, ophthalmology, ear, nose, throat, cardiac, dental and urological procedures, as well as several endoscopy and gastroscopy procedures.

“Hospitals throughout Nova Scotia continue to see urgent visits higher than normal and demand for hospital beds, including increased COVID-19-related admissions and staff pressure, which are resulting in delays in reducing care and service, “Nova Scotia Heath said in a statement. .

“Most of these surgeries are those that would require hospitalization, however, some day surgeries were also affected.”

The patient’s surgeon described the operation as ‘urgent’

Porter has spondylolisthesis and requires a fusion of the lumbar spine because she has an inappropriate vertebra in her lower back, which is putting pressure on the nerves affecting her legs and feet.

Her bladder nerves are also nearby, and she has been told that the issue could permanently affect her bladder function if left untreated.

Porter said her condition, which she has been facing for two years, has greatly affected her mobility and she suffers from pain and numbness. She said her surgeon described the procedure she requires as “urgent”.

She waited eight months for an MRI before surgery and decided to travel to Antigonish for this as the wait for an MRI in Halifax would be even longer.

Porter, an artist and small business owner, recently shared her frustrations with the healthcare system on social media. Since then, she has heard from dozens of nurses who feel overwhelmed amid the numerous staff shortages that precede the pandemic.

“Something more needs to be done. Why is the government not hiring more nurses?” said Porter.

About 600 Nova Scotia Health employees were out of work last week either because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who has.

Jason MacLean, president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, said the Omicron variant was “exploiting the long fractures we have had in the system”.

MacLean, whose union represents more than 14,000 people working in acute health care, including nurses at Halifax Nursing, where many major surgeries take place, said staffing has always been a challenge and more recruitment efforts need to be made.

NSGEU President Jason MacLean says the health care system was understaffed even before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dave Laughlin / CBC)

He said healthcare workers need to be paid more in order to make Nova Scotia more attractive as a place to work.

“People will not work for peanuts,” MacLean said, adding that it is important for people to follow public health guidelines to help reduce stress in the health care system.

“After two years of a pandemic, people are exhausted and you really need to motivate people to get into whatever sector you are working in.

In December, the province’s progressive conservative government, which declared healthcare as its top priority during last August’s election, announced it was launching a recruitment campaign to raise workers in healthcare and skilled occupations.

Answer from Strang

Delays in operations have plagued the pandemic. CBC News reported in December that it would take more than two years to clean up a large number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in Nova Scotia created in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffing challenges and higher-than-usual demands on hospital beds were also blamed on operations affected by the first, second and third waves of the pandemic.

Porter sent a letter to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Strang, describing the situation and its concerns.

She said he responded directly to her, saying he “can appreciate the many challenges you are facing and the difficult situation that has created last minute cancellations of your operation”.

“Our acute care system is under considerable pressure due to the current Omicron wave and there are very difficult decisions to be made,” Strang wrote in the email.

“Nova Scotia Health is responsible for decisions about scheduling health services as well as individual patient care decisions, so I recommend that you continue to discuss your situation with your surgeon and health care team.”

Porter said she is still unsure when her surgery could be done, which has left her in oblivion.

“She is just waiting to see, which causes anxiety and is very, very disturbing,” she said.