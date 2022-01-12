International
NSW records 53,000 COVID infections from rapid antigen tests in less than eight hours
More than 53,000 people in NSW have uploaded a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result since the reporting system went live at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Main points:
- Seven of the 21 new deaths are historic and confirmed by coronary investigations
- About 90 percent of NSW COVID-19 cases are Omicronstrain
- People can now report positive fast antigen test results in Service NSW app
Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said 53,909 people had registered their infection in accordance with new rules that make self-reporting mandatory.
People who tested positive between January 1 and 11 should also register their score through the Service or the NSW Service website.
“Out of (53,000 people) 34,249 had COVID in the last seven days, about two-thirds, and the other third came from January 1 onwards,” Dominello told Nine Radio.
Failure to report the results will soon result in a $ 1,000 fine, but Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the government would give the community a one-week grace period before the fines take effect on January 19th.
On Wednesday, NSW reported the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single day since the pandemic began, but the figure was boosted by several historic deaths.
Health Chief Kerry Chant said seven of the 21 confirmed deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday came ahead of Tuesday and date back to September.
Dr Chant said authorities had waited for the findings of the coronary investigation before formally linking those deaths to the virus.
The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital has risen to 2,242 and 175 people are in intensive care, with half of ICU patients unvaccinated.
This is an increase of 56 inpatients and five patients in the ICU, respectively, compared to the previous reporting period. There are 54 people in a fan.
On Wednesday, 34,759 new cases of COVID were registered from 133,411 laboratory tests.
NSW Health said Tuesday that the drop in the number of PCR tests being performed means that the reported cases do not reflect the true number of infections in the community.
Case numbers dropped from a peak of more than 45,000 on Jan. 7 to just 20,200 in just two days as people were encouraged to use rapid tests instead of fighting long queues for lab tampons.
Mr Perrottet said the single-dose NSW vaccination rate of 95 per cent indicated that unvaccinated people were overrepresented in ICU wards.
“So please, if you did not do this if you did not take the first dose, please go and do this. If you are eligible for a second dose, please do the same,” he said.
Dr Chant said the genomic sequence had detected 90 per cent of the active cases in NSW were of the Omicron type, with 10 per cent of the Delta variant.
“Obviously this may be different in different geographical areas, but it gives the community a broader meaning,” she said.
Dr Chant said 67 percent of people in the ICU had Omicronvariant.
In the first week of December, only 10 percent of people in the ICU became infected with Omicron, she said.
The state government has ordered RAT 50 million and is seeking to procure another 50 million to be distributed to essential service staff, including teachers, health staff and transportation.
Mr Perrottet, however, said the National Cabinet had decided not to distribute free tests to the wider community because private supply chains “would be compromised through this approach”.
Instead, the prime minister said a coupon system was being considered for use in pharmacies or supermarkets.
He acknowledged that there were still major challenges with RAT supply, but expected private providers to grow in the coming weeks.
Mr Perrottet said the RAT and PCR testing systems would “complement” each other by moving forward to present an accurate picture of viral load in the community.
The form is being uploaded …
