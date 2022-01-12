International scientists strengthen evidence for ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

An international team of astronomers has announced the results of a comprehensive search for ripples in the space-time structure known as gravitational waves. The team looked for low-frequency gravitational waves, which could come from supermassive black hole rails inhabiting galaxies or from events occurring shortly after the formation of the universe in the Big Bang. The discovery of these low-frequency signals will open a whole new window into the gravitational wave spectrum and help scientists improve their understanding of galaxy evolution, their central black holes, and the early universe.

The International Pulsar Timing Array Consortium (IPTA), which combines the work of several astrophysics collaborations around the world, recently completed the GW search analysis using its latest official data release, known as Data Release 2 (DR2) . This set of data consists of accurate time data from stellar pulsar pulses of 65 milliseconds, which rotate hundreds of times per second, capturing narrow beams of radio waves that appear as pulses due to rotation. The data are the result of combined independent data sets from the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav), the European Pulsar Time Group (EPTA) and the Pulsar Parks Time Group in Australia (PPTA). These are also the three founding members of APTA.

International Cooperation published its findings today in Monthly Announcements of the Royal Astronomical Society.

NANOGrav used the 1000-foot Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico as one of its main instruments, observing more than 40 pulses over the 15 years to August 2020, before the telescope collapsed. The Arecibo Observatory, a facility of the US National Science Foundation, managed by the University of Central Florida through a collaboration agreement, provided the most sensitive gravitational wave data set in IPTA through the NANOGrav collaboration. NANOGrav recently reported Possible evidence for gravitational waves in a report that includes 12.5 year data.

About 50% of NANOGravs sensitivity to GWs was provided by Arecibo data, showing its importance in this endeavor, says Benetge Perera, a UCF scientist at Arecibo and a member of NANOGravs and EPTA. He further pointed out, IPTA DR2 is one of the best millisecond pulsar data sets currently available to search for gravitational waves.

Benetge Perera, a UCF scientist at the Arecibo Observatory.

This new research involves a broad comparison between individual data sets from large regional scientific collaborations and the combined data set. IPW DR2 GW research has revealed strong evidence for a low frequency signal detected by many of the pulses in the combined data. The characteristics of this common pulsed signal are broadly consistent with those expected from a GW (GWB) background. This background is formed by many different GW overlapping signals emitted by the cosmic population of supermassive binary black holes (i.e., two supermassive black holes that rotate around each other and eventually merge), analogous to background noise from many voices superimposed on a crowded hall. This result further reinforces the gradual emergence of similar signals that have been found in individual participatory collaboration data sets in recent years.

This is a very exciting signal! Although we do not yet have conclusive evidence, we may have begun to discover a background of gravitational waves, says Siyuan Chen, a member of EPTA and NANOGrav, and director of research and publication of IPTA DR2. Boris Goncharov from PPTA warns of possible interpretations of such common signals.

We are also examining what else this signal might be, says Goncharov. For example, it may result from noise that is present in individual pulsar data that may have been improperly modeled in our analyzes.

To identify GWB as the origin of the low frequency signal, IPTA should also detect spatial correlations between pulsars; this means that each pair of pulsars must respond in a very specific way to the GWs, depending on their separation in the sky. These signature correlations between pulsar pairs are the smoking pistol for a GWB detection without them, it is difficult to verify that any other process is not responsible for the signal. Intriguingly, the first indicator of a GWB would be a common signal like the one seen in IPTA DR2. Whether or not this spectrum-like low-frequency signal binds between pulses in accordance with theoretical predictions for a gravitational wave background will be resolved by further data collection, extended sets of monitored pulses, and continuous search of the longer and larger data that result. groups.

Stable signals such as those observed with IPTA analysis were also published in individual datasets more recent than those used in IPTA DR2, by the three groups that are part of the project. IPTA DR2 analysis demonstrates the power of international data collection by providing strong evidence for a GWB compared to marginal or missing evidence from constituent data sets. Moreover, new data from the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa and from the Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA), IPTA’s newest member, will further expand the datasets in the future.

The first hint of a GWB would be a signal like the one seen in IPTA DR2. Then, with more data, the signal will become more significant and show spatial correlations, at which point we will know it is a GWB. We look forward to contributing new IPA data for the first time in several years to help achieve a GWB discovery, says Bhal Chandra Joshi, an InPTA member.

Given the recent results published by individual groups who can now all clearly recover the common signal, IPTA is optimistic about what can be achieved once these are combined in the Publication of IPTA 3 Data. The work is already underway. continued for this new data release, which will include at least up-to-date data sets from the four constituent IPTA PTAs. We expect the DR3 data set analysis to be completed within the next few years.

If the signal we are currently seeing is the first allusion to a GWB, then based on our simulations, it is possible to have more definite measurements of the spatial correlations needed to finally identify the origin of the common signal in the near future, say. Maura McLaughlin of NANOGrav collaboration.

Despite the loss of the Arecibo telescope in 2020, data collected before its fall will continue to be invaluable in GW and GWB research, Perera says. We look forward to continuing to provide resources as we discover the secrets of our universe.