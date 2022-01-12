NBCUniversal, RTL AdConnect Partner to ‘Liberate’ Advertising Opportunities – The Hollywood Reporter





Comcast NBCUniversal’s entertainment unit and the international sales house of European media giant RTL Group, RTL AdConnect, have formed a partnership designed to “showcase” new advertising opportunities. The collaboration will see both companies give each other access to “premium TVs and digital inventory assets, creating an unparalleled opportunity for traders globally,” the partners said. The deal “further enhances” NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering, which gives retailers the opportunity to reach audiences across the NBCU brand ecosystem, and also increases its footprint in major international markets. ““This bilateral international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for retailers across the US, Europe and Asia.” “From today, RTL AdConnect will be able to provide its European customers and partner agencies with access to all premium TVs, secure for the brand and digital inventory owned and operated by NBCUniversal” in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Under the agreement, NBCUniversal will “also represent RTL AdConnect’s European premium video portfolio, offering its Chinese and US-based clients a strong reach and powerful advertising solutions. This will include major TV channels and premium platforms. digital from RTL AdConnect media partners in Europe, particularly in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. “We want NBCUniversal to be the number one choice for retailers worldwide,” said KC Sullivan, president of global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “RTL strengthens our advertising offer in continental Europe as we strive to deepen our presence throughout the region.” For RTL AdConnect, the partnership will mean a chance to build more brand connections in the US and China. RTL AdConnect CEO Stéphane Coruble said: “We are absolutely excited about this bilateral partnership with NBCUniversal. “This new partnership expands our international reach with the core American broadcaster and allows us to offer retailers even more global advertising solutions.” Thanks to its media partners from RTL Group and beyond, RTL AdConnect says it reaches around 165 million potential customers in Europe every day. Its media partners consist of more than 150 TV channels, 300 digital platforms and 40 radio stations in 12 countries.

