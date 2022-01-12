The energy monitor blames Russia for the worsening gas crisis in Europe





International Energy Agency chief blames Russia for worsening natural gas crisis in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany – The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for the worsening natural gas crisis in Europe, saying on Wednesday that high prices and low levels of storage stem mainly from the behavior of state gas supplier Gazprom. Russia can send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the 30-member Paris-based organization, which offers policy recommendations for affordable and sustainable energy. That would account for about 10% of European daily consumption for what industry officials say would be necessary to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather. “As for European gas … we believe there are strong elements of tightness in European gas markets due to Russia’s behavior,” Birol told reporters. Unlike other pipeline supporters, such as Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan, which are increasing their supplies to Europe, Gazprom reduced its exports to Europe by 25% in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago “despite high prices. market, he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin has underlined that Gazprom has fulfilled its obligations under long-term contracts and blamed high gas prices for European decisions to move towards volatile short-term market prices. He also claimed that German gas customers have resold Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine instead of addressing their market needs. Other factors that contributed to Europe’s low gas reserves included last year’s cold winter, less energy from renewable sources, and strong summer demand for liquefied natural gas deliveries to Asia. When pressed by reporters in the call, Birol resisted by saying directly that Russia was using gas to exert political pressure on Western Europe. Russia has deployed thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine and demanded that Ukraine be permanently barred from joining the NATO alliance. It also wants German and European Union regulators to approve its new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bypass other countries and start bringing natural gas directly to Europe, but it faces opposition from Ukraine, Poland and USA. Birol replied: I would also note that the low flows of Russian gas in Europe today coincide with the increased geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. I just wanted to emphasize this coincidence. Gas levels in underground warehouses, the main way enterprises meet the increases in demand for heat and electricity are only at 50% of capacity, compared to the historical average of 70% at this point in the year. This has pushed up natural gas prices, a trade opportunity that Russian state supplier Gazprom has given up. Uncertainty over price and supply remains high, with most of the heating season yet to come, Birol said. He said liquefied natural gas supplies shipped were helping, but that his time limit was limited due to longer transport times. He said Gazprom was behind most of the lower storage, with the company accounting for half of the deposited gas deficit despite owning only 10% of Europe’s storage capacity.

