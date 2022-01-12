A car bomb hits outside Mogadishu airport in Somalia; 8 killed





Rescue crews retrieve the dead body of a civilian killed in an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A large explosion was reported outside the international airport in the Somali capital on Wednesday and an emergency responder said there was dead and injuries. (AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) A car bomb exploded outside the international airport in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, killing at least eight people and injuring nine others, a local doctor said. The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted white officials passing by. Dr. Abdulkadir Adam at Medina Hospital told the Associated Press about the death toll. Witnesses at the scene said a UN convoy passing by was the target of an explosion near a checkpoint leading to the fortified airport, but the UN mission said there were no UN personnel or contractors in the convoy. The al-Shabab extremist group linked to al-Qaeda, which controls parts of Somalia, said via Radio Andalus that a column of white officials had been the target. The extremist group often carries out bombings in high-profile locations in the capital. Mogadishu Deputy Mayor Ali Abdi Wardhere told reporters at the scene that his convoy had moved nearby at the time but was unharmed. He said an investigation was under way and yielded a number of five soldiers killed and five civilians wounded. The international airport hosts the US Embassy, ​​among other diplomatic offices. The blast occurred amid the latest period of political and security uncertainty in Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation, where tensions are rising over an election that has been delayed for nearly a year. The African Union peacekeeping mission has been asked to contribute to security outside Somalia’s presidential palace, where armed opposition factions supporting President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have been present. The two leaders disagree, among other things, on who should be in charge of security in the country. The president at the end of last month tried to limit the powers of the prime minister, who called it a coup attempt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/large-explosion-outside-mogadishu-airport-deaths-reported/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos