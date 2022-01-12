International
More than 500 Ontarians now in ICU while the Omicron wave continues, 3,448 in hospital
Ontario reported a new level of 3,448 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Of COVID-19 hospitalized patients, 54 percent were hospitalized seeking treatment for COVID-19, while 45 percent were hospitalized for other reasons but tested positive for the disease, according to databy the Ministry of Health. These data do not list a breakdown for previous virus waves for comparison.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased from 2,081 patients on the same day last week.
As of Wednesday, there are 505 people with COVID-19 inICU. This is an increase from 477 patients the day before and an increase from 288 a week ago.
Approximately 83 percent were admitted to the ICU seeking treatment for COVID-19 and 17 percent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the disease, according to the data.
The permanent seven-day average of COVID-19-related ICU admissions now stands at 411.
Ontario reported at least 9,783 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.
Since the province has recently changed its guidelines to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the total case for today is likely to be a drastic underestimation of the real situation. The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board estimates that approximately one in five cases are currently confirmed by the provincial testing regime.
For the 56,420 tests that were completed, Ontario Public Health reported a positivity rate of 20.3 percent.
The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 46 other people with COVID-19, bringing the official Ontario number to 10,445.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-jan-12-2022-1.6312054
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]