More than 500 Ontarians now in ICU while the Omicron wave continues, 3,448 in hospital

Ontario reported a new level of 3,448 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of COVID-19 hospitalized patients, 54 percent were hospitalized seeking treatment for COVID-19, while 45 percent were hospitalized for other reasons but tested positive for the disease, according to databy the Ministry of Health. These data do not list a breakdown for previous virus waves for comparison.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased from 2,081 patients on the same day last week.

As of Wednesday, there are 505 people with COVID-19 inICU. This is an increase from 477 patients the day before and an increase from 288 a week ago.

Approximately 83 percent were admitted to the ICU seeking treatment for COVID-19 and 17 percent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the disease, according to the data.

The permanent seven-day average of COVID-19-related ICU admissions now stands at 411.

Ontario reported at least 9,783 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Since the province has recently changed its guidelines to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the total case for today is likely to be a drastic underestimation of the real situation. The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board estimates that approximately one in five cases are currently confirmed by the provincial testing regime.

For the 56,420 tests that were completed, Ontario Public Health reported a positivity rate of 20.3 percent.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 46 other people with COVID-19, bringing the official Ontario number to 10,445.