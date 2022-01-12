Austrian Foreign Minister: EU ready to help Lebanon if leaders are reformed





BEIRUT (AP) Austria’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the European Union wants to help Lebanon save it from its economic meltdown, but only if the country’s leaders clear up Beirut’s affairs. Alexander Schallenberg told reporters after meeting with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut that Lebanon needs to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, move forward with the investigation into the August 2020 port explosion and restructure the hard-hit banking sector. Lebanon’s economic crisis, which began in 2019, has its roots in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the political class of small countries. Quarrels between rival groups have so far hampered economic reforms required by the international community to free up billions of dollars in investment. Honestly, we are very concerned about what is happening in the country, Schallenberg said. Our message is, help us help you. “Austria will continue to stand by the Lebanese people, but what we want to see is action on the Lebanese side,” he said. Lebanon’s economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world since the 1850s. Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs since October 2019 and the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value. This leaves nearly 80% of the population of 6 million in poverty, including 1 million Syrian refugees. Amid the crisis, the Lebanese government has not met since October 12. Hezbollah and its ally Amal’s parliamentary group, Nabih Berri, have demanded that the judge in charge of investigating the bombing be removed. The August 4, 2020, explosion in central Beirut killed more than 200 people. The solutions are in the hands of the leaders of this county, Schallenberg said, adding that they are the only ones who can get this country and the people out of this country. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib said the government is working on reforms, including the electricity sector plagued by corruption. Bouhabib added that he hopes Beirut will reach an agreement with the IMF by the end of February. Schallenberg said that there should be an agreement between Lebanon and the IMF, in order for us as the European Union to provide economic assistance. Later Wednesday, Schallenberg met with President Michel Aoun who told the Austrian official that there is a good will for talks with the IMF in order to push Lebanon beyond the crisis. The Austrian Foreign Minister said that his country will continue to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon, with the ultimate goal of returning them to their country. Schallenberg also visited Austrian peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel.

