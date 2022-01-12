Hungary will upgrade Saab Gripen Fighters





The Hungarian government and the Swedish defense materials administration FMV have completed negotiations on upgrading Hungary-leased Saab JAS 39C / D Gripen fighter jets to the latest Mission System (MS) 20 Block 2 configuration. January 12 – The aircraft will receive improvements in sensors and communications, as well as enhanced weapon options. Improvements to the PS-05 / A Mk 4 radar increase the tracking range of the sensor air-to-air target, as well as other performance improvements. They include better clutter suppression and improved detection capability against small air targets. Radar also offers growth potential for additional air-to-air and air-to-ground modes. MS20 Block 2 also enhances NATO standard Link 16 data link functionality and updates voice communication with the latest secure NATO standard. Furthermore, the upgrade introduces the latest Mode 5 (IFF) friend or foe identification standard. The modernization program also unveils three new weapons for the Hungarian Gripens: the dual-mode guided bomb (laser, GPS / inertial) GBU-49 Enhanced Paveway II, the IRIS-T missile within the visual air-to-air range, and the long-range missile. -varg MBDA Meteor. Hungary ordered IRIS-T in December to replace the current AIM-9M Sidewinder missile, the European missile that offers significant winding improvements as well as better flame-retardant performance. It has a longer radius against targets face-to-face thanks to better target discrimination, and its thrust vector nozzle and locking ability after launch allow it to engage targets behind the launch plane, turning quickly up to at 60 ° per second with Loads 60 g. “Thanks to the modernization of the Hungarian Gripen aircraft, the operational capabilities of the Hungarian Air Force will be significantly increased,” said Major General Nandor Kilian, inspector of the Hungarian Defense Air Force. “Our staff has appreciated a close and fruitful cooperation with the Swedish side in this specific modernization project as well as the cooperation during the 15 years that we have operated with the Gripen aircraft.” Hungary signed a contract in November 2001 to rent 12 single-seat JAS 39As and two two-seater JAS 39Bs from Sweden, for service with 1. Vadszrepl Szzad “Puma” in the 59th Tactical Combat Wing in Kecskemt. The agreement was subsequently changed to JAS 39C / D aircraft and the first five arrived in Hungary in March 2006. The main mission of the “Puma” squadron is the air defense of Hungarian airspace. In 2014, Hungary Gripens also began defending Slovenian airspace and was responsible for the NATO Baltic Air Force detachment in Latvia in 2015 and 2019. In May / June 2015, the two Gripens were canceled in non-fatal collisions, but were replaced with more aircraft from Sweden. After considering the option of purchasing the aircraft in full in 2011, Hungary decided to extend the lease contract to 20 years in January 2012. In February 2017 the agreement was amended to increase the annual flight time allowance from 1,600 to 2,000 hours. At the same time, commitment was made to upgrade the aircraft to MS20. The latest upgrade deal signals Hungary’s intention to extend its lease beyond the current completion date in March 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2022-01-12/hungary-upgrade-saab-gripen-fighters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos