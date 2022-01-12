Affected: A series of global news about the impact of social media on and offline – National

While it has long been anecdotally suspected and understood that social media platforms do not always have a positive impact on our mental health, the ill effects of social networking have recently been put in sharper focus.

In September 2021, Wall Street Journal published a flood of Facebook internal research that focused on the company’s behind-the-scenes actions. The documents revealed that the company, which recently changed its corporate name to Meta and owns other social networks, including Instagram and WhatsApp, is aware of the negative impacts of its platforms on the mental health of young people, the language of hatred and dangerous political activity like construction. for the U.S. Capitol riots.

The documents provide perhaps the clearest picture so far of how widely known Facebook’s problems are within the company, down to the chief executive himself, according to a quote from the Journals report.

The investigation showed that Facebook ignored the findings of its employees. of diary points out that despite congressional hearings, numerous media exhibitions and the company’s own promises, Facebook has not fixed its shortcomings. The company has begun to retreat, trying to overcome political outrage by issuing new measures within the app given security, but will that be enough?

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies at Capitol Hill on October 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

One of the most frightening revelations from Journals reporting, and later the testimony of Facebook whistleblower France Haugen, lies in the damage that Instagram has contributed to the mental health of teens, especially young girls navigating the dynamics and pitfalls of adolescence, image of body and social acceptance.

Canadians use social media to spend time with people they care about, to explore their interests and to express themselves. “As always, we want our platforms to be a supportive and safe place especially for young people,” Lisa Laventure, Meta’s chief communications officer in Canada, told Global News.

“For years, Meta has done extensive work on bullying, suicide and self-harm, as well as the prevention of eating disorders and we will continue to seek opportunities to consult with experts and build features and resources. new ones that help people who are struggling with negative social comparison. or problems with body image.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 23, 2019.

Problems highlighted by diary and other media are in line with what Facebook critics have lamented for years, social media giants like Facebook seem to prioritize gains over the health and safety of billions of users.

Canadian teens are definitely among those who feel the effect and studies support this.

A recent review of reports, studies and surveys has presented a clear case for a growing epidemic of mental health concerns among young people, highlighting social media as an often overlooked contributing factor.

“This is an issue we have never taken lightly,” write Meta executives Kevin Chan, Rachel Curran and Joelle Pineau. an article published inGlobe and Mail last October.

“While there will always be more work to be done, it is wrong to suggest that we ignore these issues. “Our research efforts, which we later published in full, show just the opposite.”

“It is only by better understanding the risks that we are able to develop products, policies and partnerships to address areas of concern. The claim that Facebook is stimulated to maximize profit at all costs ignores the reality of this work, as well as the fact that both users and advertisers do not want to see hatred on our platform. “There is no incentive, whether moral or economic, for Facebook to build products that make people angry or frustrated.”

After the growing scrutiny of social media scammers, a group of reporters at Global News have delved into the many aspects of the impact these platforms have both online and offline, especially on young Canadians, whether they like it or not.

This series will address the dangerous reality of social media and what is being done about it:

