The clash that closed Main Street sends a man to the hospital – Winnipeg





Winnipeg police closed Main in the north of Assiniboine due to an accident Wednesday morning. Drivers were being instructed to get out on Assiniboine and could return to Main Street via Broadway. Police reopened the middle lane heading north around 8am, but expect delays as some lanes are still partially blocked. TRAFFIC UPDATE: MAIN CLOSURE.

Assiniboine on Broadway.

Police have now opened for traffic the average lane of the northern direction.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC – Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) January 12, 2022 The story goes down the ad Major delays on Main Street heading north, which is blocked in Assiniboine due to a severe collision. They hope the road reopens by 9am. @ 680CJOB @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/7q4B8wXIkR – Brett Megarry (@BrettMegarry) January 12, 2022

Police say the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The only driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition. "The vehicle had collided with a tree on Main Street and Assiniboine Avenue, leaving the driver unconscious and trapped inside," police said. "WFPS went to the scene and pulled the driver out of the vehicle." It is not known what caused the collision, and anyone with information is required to call police at 204-986-7085.















0:54

Winnipeg road conditions disappoint drivers, crews working to clear rubble, ice





Winnipeg road conditions disappoint drivers, crews working to clear rubble, ice

