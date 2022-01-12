DAYTONA 500 Reserved Seats, Camping with RV Sold – There Are Many Opportunities Remaining to Be Part of the Great American Race and DAYTONA Speed ​​Week Presented by AdventHealth

Other admission options in DAYTONA 500, UNOH Function Function and pre-race Access the Plus hosting options

Six days of incredible activity on the track at the World Racing Center that awaits fans

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. How excited are the fans for the opening of the NASCAR Cup Series season, DAYTONA 500, the debut of the new car, expected of the next generation? Daytona International Speedway announced today that 64th The American Grand Prix (February 20) is sold out of reserved seats and RV campsites, but there are still plenty of ways to experience the grandeur of the DAYTONA 500, in addition to all the other events along the Speedweeks Presented by AdventHeath.

A new DAYTONA 500 ticket package is offered for only $ 145.00 per person giving fans admission to the UNOH Fanzone plus access to Luke Combs’s pre-race concert and driver presentations. At UNOH Fanzone, families can look in the garage of their favorite driver, as well as witness special driver and VIP shows. A limited amount of infield is available for purchase for those who take advantage of this new package.

Fans can also take their DAYTONA experience to the next level with many hospitality options from the fans. There is still a variety of hospitality packages in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley Js Experience (High Banks Suite with exceptional front-facing views). To see a full list of DAYTONA 500 viewing options, sign up www.DAYTONA500.com.

Fans have definitely spoken, said Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher. We would have a full house for the 64sth DAYTONA 500th anniversary, but we are happy to showcase a host of other opportunities for fans to be part of the American Grand Prix, in addition to all the other racing action that make up Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

While DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth peaks at 64th The annual DAYTONA 500, the week will feature six days of extraordinary action on the track, featuring practices, qualifiers and a total of six races between four different series, giving fans several opportunities to not only see the next-generation car, but a variety of some of them. the largest drivers in the world.

For ticket information for the 2022 DAYTONA 500, as well as Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events, go to www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Below is a full schedule of activity on the track during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth:

Tuesday, February 15: DAYTONA 500 Practices (5:05 pm / 6:35 pm ET).

Wednesday, February 16: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light (20:05 ET).

Thursday, February 17: Bluegreen Vacation Duel in DAYTONA qualifying races (7:00 pm ET); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Internship (4:35 pm ET) & ARCA Menards Series Internship (5:30 pm ET).

Friday, February 18: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (7:30 pm ET); ARCA Menards (1:30 pm ET) and Camping World Truck Series (3:00 pm ET) qualifications; NASCAR Cup Series Practice (6:00 pm ET).

Saturday, February 19: Lucas Oil 200 Directed by General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 pm ET) and beef. What is for dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Event (5:00 pm ET); NASCAR Cup Final Practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualification (11:35 a.m. ET).

Sunday, February 20: DAYTONA 500, American Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET).

** Schedule may change

