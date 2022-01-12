International
DAYTONA 500 Reserved Seats, Camping with RV Sold – There Are Many Opportunities Remaining to Be Part of the Great American Race and DAYTONA Speed Week Presented by AdventHealth
Other admission options in DAYTONA 500, UNOH Function Function and pre-race Access the Plus hosting options
Six days of incredible activity on the track at the World Racing Center that awaits fans
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. How excited are the fans for the opening of the NASCAR Cup Series season, DAYTONA 500, the debut of the new car, expected of the next generation? Daytona International Speedway announced today that 64th The American Grand Prix (February 20) is sold out of reserved seats and RV campsites, but there are still plenty of ways to experience the grandeur of the DAYTONA 500, in addition to all the other events along the Speedweeks Presented by AdventHeath.
A new DAYTONA 500 ticket package is offered for only $ 145.00 per person giving fans admission to the UNOH Fanzone plus access to Luke Combs’s pre-race concert and driver presentations. At UNOH Fanzone, families can look in the garage of their favorite driver, as well as witness special driver and VIP shows. A limited amount of infield is available for purchase for those who take advantage of this new package.
Fans can also take their DAYTONA experience to the next level with many hospitality options from the fans. There is still a variety of hospitality packages in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley Js Experience (High Banks Suite with exceptional front-facing views). To see a full list of DAYTONA 500 viewing options, sign up www.DAYTONA500.com.
Fans have definitely spoken, said Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher. We would have a full house for the 64sth DAYTONA 500th anniversary, but we are happy to showcase a host of other opportunities for fans to be part of the American Grand Prix, in addition to all the other racing action that make up Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.
While DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth peaks at 64th The annual DAYTONA 500, the week will feature six days of extraordinary action on the track, featuring practices, qualifiers and a total of six races between four different series, giving fans several opportunities to not only see the next-generation car, but a variety of some of them. the largest drivers in the world.
For ticket information for the 2022 DAYTONA 500, as well as Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events, go to www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. If fans are looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500, please visit SeatGeek, the DAYTONA 500 Preferred Ticket Exchange and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.
Below is a full schedule of activity on the track during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth:
- Tuesday, February 15: DAYTONA 500 Practices (5:05 pm / 6:35 pm ET).
- Wednesday, February 16: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light (20:05 ET).
- Thursday, February 17: Bluegreen Vacation Duel in DAYTONA qualifying races (7:00 pm ET); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Internship (4:35 pm ET) & ARCA Menards Series Internship (5:30 pm ET).
- Friday, February 18: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (7:30 pm ET); ARCA Menards (1:30 pm ET) and Camping World Truck Series (3:00 pm ET) qualifications; NASCAR Cup Series Practice (6:00 pm ET).
- Saturday, February 19: Lucas Oil 200 Directed by General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 pm ET) and beef. What is for dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Event (5:00 pm ET); NASCAR Cup Final Practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualification (11:35 a.m. ET).
- Sunday, February 20: DAYTONA 500, American Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET).
** Schedule may change
Fans can stay connected to the Daytona International Speedway Tweet, Facebook AND Instagram, as well as the brand new NASCAR Tracks app, for the latest highway news.
About Daytona International Speedway
The Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsport facility and was awarded the prestigious Sports Business Journals SportsBusiness Award for Sports Facilities of the Year in 2016. The Daytona International Speedway is home to the US DAYTONA 500. Although the NASCAR Cup Series Event opens for gets the most attention, as well as the largest audience in motorsport, the motorsport complex of about 500 hectares, also known as the World Racing Center, boasts the most varied racing schedule in the world. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, Speedway terrains are also widely used for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing, and training on police motorcycles. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsport events in early 2022, starting with the AHRMA Classic Motofest and Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in January, and 64thDAYTONA 500, which will debut the first point race for NASCARs Next Gen as part of the Speedweeks Introduced by AdventHealth, in February. Rich in traditions 81rrThe annual DAYTONA bike week returns in March, featuring the DAYTONA Supercross and DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Festival of the Honor of Heroes. Later in the summer, on Independence Day weekend, the track, in collaboration with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final regular season race with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 27th. .
