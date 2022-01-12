Trudeau addresses Canadians as Omicron wave extends hospital capacity

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of senior cabinet ministers are speaking to Canadians this morning as the Omicron variant expands hospital capacity across the country.

CBCNews.cais broadcasts live the 11:30 a.m. ET news conference.

The Government of Canada is ready to send an additional 16.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the provinces and territories this month as health authorities try to administer the first and second doses to the unvaccinated and the third to those eligible. .

While early data suggest that current vaccines are less effective in preventing an Omicron infection, those who have been vaccinated are much less likely to experience severe outcomes such as hospitalization and death. In Ontario, for example, where less than nine percent of those12 and are highly unvaccinated, people without two doses of an mRNA vaccine make up half of all ICU admissions.

According to data provided by Health Canada, an additional 9.3 million doses of Moderna Spikevax vaccine and 6.8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Commirnaty formulation for adults / teens will arrive in Canada this month. 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived last week, with another 6.3 million to follow this month.

After these deliveries, there will be enough supply to provide boosters for all qualified Canadians, while it will continue to ensure that doses are available for those who have not yet received their first or second dose, said one department spokesperson.

The provinces and territories currently have 2.9 million doses of Pfizer and more than 9 million doses of Moderna’s Spikevaxon hand.

Based on the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), provinces and territories are allocating a portion of the Pfizer supply to 12-29 year olds due to concerns about high myocarditis levels observed with the use of the Modern Spikevax vaccine in this age group.

NACI has urged provinces to be “prudent” about using Pfizer on people aged 30 and over to “ensure timely and equal access” to the youngest group, a Health Canada spokesman said.