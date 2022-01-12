McDermott, CSIRO Team to advance carbon capture technologies





HUSTON, January 12, 2022 / PRNewswire / – McDermott International and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), of Australia The leading national science organization is evaluating the technical and commercial possibilities for deploying CSIRO carbon capture technologies for energy and heavy industry applications. McDermott’s extensive experience comes with four decades and over 200 successful carbon capture and carbon sequestration projects, applying technologies with low carbon delivery potential and global reach. A strong collaboration has been established between these two organizations, highlighting McDermott’s commitment to an integrated approach to delivering energy transition. CSIRO has nearly a century of technological innovation, including the latest carbon capture technology for Direct Air Capture and post-combustion processes being developed in collaboration with Santos. of Australia the largest domestic gas supplier. “carbon “Capture is essential to achieving a net zero future while maintaining affordable, accessible energy and decarbonisation of resources,” he said. Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We welcome the opportunity to work with CSIRO to advance scalable and flexible carbon capture solutions for industrial and energy applications.” “CSIRO has considerable experience in developing low-emission technologies such as carbon dioxide capture,” he said. Amir Aryana, CSIRO Group Leader. “By collaborating with industry, we demonstrate the strength of applying key technologies to scale, ensuring the lowest possible cost and highest performance.” About McDermott

McDermott is a leading, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach, designed to responsibly utilize and transform global energy sources into the products the world needs. From concept to deployment, McDermott’s innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure by empowering a brighter and more sustainable future for all of us. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott’s locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diverse fleet of specialized marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com. About CSIRO

For nearly a century, CSIRO has improved the lives of people everywhere with its science. CSIRO has advanced Australia with a range of inventions and innovations that have had a significant positive impact on the lives of people around the world, such as fast WiFi, polymer banknotes, the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet and Aerogard. To learn more, visit www.csiro.au. Foresighted statement

McDermott warns that statements in this communication, which are forward-looking and provide information other than historical, include risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of McDermott’s operations. These forward-looking statements include, inter alia, statements about the benefits and expected opportunities associated with the benefits and opportunities associated with the cooperation discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that these expectations will turn out to be accurate. These statements are made using a variety of underlying assumptions and are subject to multiple risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, inter alia: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or in the credit or equity markets; our inability to successfully execute the remaining contracts; changes in project design or schedules; availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, purpose or timing of contracts, cancellations of contracts, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business parties; changes in industry norms; actions by McDermott’s other lenders and creditors and negative results in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if the underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, the actual results may differ materially from those expected. This communication reflects the views of management as of the date of this document. With the exception of the measure required by applicable law, McDermott assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communication and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected] Acknowledgments: CarbonAssistTM is a joint development between CSIRO and Santos. SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdermott-csiro-team-up-to-advance-carbon-capture-technologies-301458999.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos