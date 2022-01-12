Frimpong’s request was rejected by the International Olympic Committee





SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Akwasi Frimpong’s dream of returning to the Olympics has officially ended. Frimpong, a former Utah Valley University track star who became the first African athlete to compete in skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics, was on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. But with three races remaining in the qualifying season, Frimpong contracted with Covid and was forced to lose those races. Former U.S. skeleton coaches Zach Lund and Brian McDonald launched a campaign to restore the International Olympic Quota system, which was in effect for the 2018 Games but was scrapped in 2019. After not hearing from the IOC for weeks all, Frimpong finally heard his fate on Wednesday. Akwasi Frimpong hoping for a hit in the second Winter Olympics

“In this specific case, the Beijing 2022 Olympic qualification process was proposed and approved by the IBSF in December 2019 and this was subsequently approved by the IOC Executive Board, including the Athlete Quota,” wrote IOC Sports Director Kim McConnell. in a letter to Frimpong. . “Further, and realizing that we can not increase the number of qualified athletes, giving an athlete a quota that is not according to the qualification criteria, would mean the exclusion of another qualified athlete in the current qualification system. For this reason, we are sorry. to confirm that an additional out-of-quota seat cannot be allocated to Mr. Frimpong. “As for other athletes around the world facing the challenges of the global pandemic over the last two seasons of winter sports, it is truly unfortunate that Mr. Frimpong has not qualified for Beijing 2022 and we wish him success in his efforts. his next. We also want to assure you that the IOC fully supports diversity and involvement in the Olympics, as well as clear systems and qualification rights that apply equally to all athletes wishing to qualify for the Olympics. We would like to emphasize that these qualification systems have been developed and set up by International Federations to guarantee a fair and credible process for athletes to qualify for the Olympics according to their sports structures and priorities. “Together, the qualification systems allow for diversity in the Winter Olympics, however this is not necessarily reflected in every level of discipline in every sport.” Frimpong hopes the IOC will reconsider the idea of ​​international quotas for the 2026 Games so that athletes from 54 African countries can be better represented. There will be no African athletes competing in figure skating in Beijing next month.

