Ontario Minister of Education, senior physician answering questions about school reopening

The Ontario Minister of Education and Senior Physician is holding an update on preparations for the reopening of schools.

You can attend the press conference starting at 13:30 ET.

Ontario students will take two quick antigen tests when they return to classroom teaching next Monday, but in addition, the province is relying heavily on previously announced measures to keep schools safe in the middle. of the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is seeking updated controls, new shipment of masks, ventilation improvements, vaccinations, new hires and time-limited grouping protocols as pillars of its plan with schools to reopen for private instruction on January 17th.

Details of the plan can be found in the document at the end of this story. The vast majority of the measures included in the plan had been announced earlier.

Education Minister Stephen Lecca said Wednesday that the province has “strong defenses”, which are “fully supported” by the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

“We believe so strongly that children should be in school,” Lecce said.

The province announced Wednesday that students and staff at schools and childcare facilities will each take two rapid COVID-19 tests once schools return to personal instruction.

The tests will be distributed starting next week first to staff, then to kindergarten children and public elementary school students, followed by high school students.

Provincial officials say more tests will be provided when supply allows.

People with symptoms should use two tests 24 to 48 hours apart and may return to school after negative results once their symptoms have improved.

Moore said this delivery of rapid tests will “empower” parents and students, compared to previous PCR testing. This is because of “greater convenience” and “less going to assessment centers,” he said.

At a technical conference Wednesday, government officials said school principals would be tasked with monitoring classroom absences as opposed to individual tests.

Principals and local public health units will notify parents when absences reach a level of about 30 per cent, officials said.

Schools will now have to report daily staffing data to local public health units to monitor school outages, with limited access to tests.

Ontario school boards can rotate between personal and remote days or combine classes, if necessary, to minimize school closures caused by virus-related staff shortages when schools reopen.

Moore was also asked about the low levels of vaccines for children. The province’s immunization rate for the five to 11 age group has stalled and is currently at 45 per cent.

He said that despite this, the province is not planning to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory in schools.

“It’s a new vaccine and as a result we want more experience with it before we mandate it,” he said.

Prime Minister Doug Ford previously noted the growing pressure on hospitals and an impending “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases when he announced the temporary shift to online learning on January 3, which he had said would last at least until January 17, depending on the health indicators at the time.

On Tuesday, teachers’ unions and parents of school-age children voiced safety concerns about the reopening plan as the government is not currently offering PCR tests for students and teachers unless they become symptomatic during school.

A document from the Ministry of Health said those who show symptoms at home are required to isolate themselves and not attend school.