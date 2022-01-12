COVID-19 in Ottawa: The sewage signal shows signs of a potential viral peak

Ottawa Public Health is reporting that seven other city residents are in hospital due to COVID-19.

The daily photo report of the health unit shows 59 Ottawaans in hospital due to COVID-19, with eight in ICU. This is an increase compared to Tuesday’s figures of 52 hospitalizations and six ICU admissions. The number of hospitalizations has generally decreased since Monday, but ICU admissions have increased.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital.

Local hospitals are reporting an increasing number of patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. These figures include patients who are in hospital for reasons other than COVID-19 but who have tested positive. Montfort Hospital says there are 43 COVID-19 positive patients, Queensway Carleton Hospital says there are 82 and CHEO is reporting nine COVID-19 patients. The Ottawa Hospital says there are 126 patients with COVID-19 positive.

OPH reported 585 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents eligible for COVID-19 testing. Due to the limited scope of testing, officials warn that this figure is likely an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community.

of Wastewater monitoring project COVID-19 has shown a steady increase in viral signal since the beginning of the year, but there are signs that the viral signal may have peaked and is being leveled. Current data show a slight decline since 5 January.

To date, the OPH has registered 51,313 cases confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory in Ottawa and 637 COVID-19-related deaths. Another 1,126 previously confirmed cases are now considered resolved, reducing the number of known active cases to just over 7,100.

Ontario health officials said 3,448 people are now in the hospital being tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the province, from 3,220. Fifty-four percent of those patients are hospitalized primarily because of COVID-19. The number of people in the intensive care unit is now 505, an increase over 477 on Tuesday, with 83 per cent of those patients in hospital due to COVID-19.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (January 4 to January 10): 422.3 (down from 437.2)

Position rate in Ottawa (January 5 to January 11): 32.0 percent (down from 32.7 percent)

Reproduction number (seven-day average): 0.87

Known active cases: 7,110 (-541)

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

There are 59 people in Ottawa hospitals on Wednesday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, up from 52 on Tuesday.

There are eight people in the ICU, out of six.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 3

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 2

60-69: 8 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 15 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 16 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 899,678 (+1,259)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 829,433 (+1,733)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 437,634 (+18,410)

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent (+1)

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 25 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 33 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 22 in hospital, 11 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 18 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais: 86 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication.

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries:

20 long-term care homes

37 nursing homes

25 hospital units

42 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)

1 primary school

1 nursery

OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of January 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.