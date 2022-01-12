International
China Omicron spread is even worse news for global supply chains
An omicron outbreak in China is sending unrest through supply chains as manufacturers and carriers prepare for disruption within the world’s largest trading nation if it fails to contain the rapidly spreading variant.
In 2020 and 2021, China’s strategy for Covid-zero meant that factories could stay open throughout the pandemic to produce everything from healthcare equipment to laptops that global consumers set up at a record pace. But there are confirmed cases of local infection every day since mid-October and its possible even tougher restrictions will be needed to curb the spread of omicrons, with negative consequences for ports and factories as more cities close.
So far, the Chinese have not faced the problems seen elsewhere, like the lack of some food in Australia or Japan, or the estimated 5 million workers staying sick at home in the US last week. But with a Covid-zero end unlikely as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month and a series of political events later in the year, policymakers will have to decide how much to raise restrictions and consider how this will to strike an already slowdown in the global economy and trade.
The reality is that China remains the center of global manufacturing, said Thomas OConnor, a supply chain expert at Gartner Inc. in Sydney. If there were significant production or logistics shutdowns in China related to Covid-related challenges, this would have a massive impact on the global economic environment.
In recent weeks, sporadic outbreaks across the country, both in the delta and omicron variants, have already caused the closure of garment factories and gas shipments around one of China’s largest seaports in Ningbo, disrupting manufacturers of computer chips in the closed city of Xian. and a second blockade across the city in another province on Tuesday.
There are other cities nearby that face some restrictions, and authorities in Shenzhen’s southern technology and manufacturing center tightened restrictions on vehicles entering the city on Tuesday. This caused concerns about delays at the nearby Yantian port, which is one of the largest container ports in Asia, and was partially closed for a month last year following an explosion.
Trapped toys
One manufacturer caught up in the current delays is Sidney Yu, whose Hong Kong-based firm Prime Success Enterprises Ltd. produces educational and entertainment products such as children’s tents and pet baths.
Yu has five containers delayed due to the explosion in Ningbo, where part of its production is based. He worries that if he does not send his products before the Chinese New Year holidays – when factories close for weeks – he will miss the window to bring the range of spring and summer goods to market in time.
This is a critical time before Chinese New Year, Yu said. We have a lot of deliveries coming out as we try to catch the last few weeks before the holiday starts.
The riots in China come as a global economy drowning in omicrons faces shortages of truck drivers, pilots, supermarket staff and other front-line workers, prolonging a supply crisis that has plagued the world for most of the year. 2021 and made prices rise. Shipping container costs remain multiple of the first levels at the beginning of the crisis, raw material prices remain high and outages are likely to last this year, according to analysis by Oxford Economics.
Production across Southeast Asia was hit last year after manufacturing nations like Vietnam and Malaysia enforced tight blockades, causing long delays in the production of semiconductors, clothing and more. He also urged several firms to resume production in China, which was able to export record quantities of goods despite the occasional internal explosion, shipping blockage and port problems in the US and elsewhere.
However, an increase in omicrons across China and the rest of Asia could cause maternal disruptions to the entire supply chain this year, according to Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC Holdings Plc. Bank of America economists warned that Asia has not yet seen a major omicron wave, meaning the worst impact has not yet come.
If China manages to control the virus again, it will ease global supply pressures, but for manufacturers like Yu, the near term does not offer any relief from ongoing problems.
For the next six months I do not see any major improvement, Yu said.
