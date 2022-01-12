Houston, Strang to provide NS COVID-19 update at 15:00 AT

Nova Scotia reported a total of 60 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, including one child under five.

The average age of people in the hospital is 66. Only two people in the hospital were there before the Omicron explosion. About 25 percent of people in the hospital are not vaccinated.

During a news conference Wednesday, Prime Minister Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is delivering 830,000 rapid tests a week, which Houston said is almost a test for every person in the province.

With the schools, Houston said students will return on Monday as planned and 25,000 tests will be distributed to 400 schools based on enrollment. The tests will be available to those in need, Houston said

“If your child is sick, please keep them at home,” Houston said.

Booster dose for those over 30 years old

As of Wednesday, Houston said 49.6 percent of people 30 and older have taken or booked a third dose.

Houston also said he commends the tireless work that is going on in the health care system. He acknowledged that long waits and operations and procedures were delayed due to COVID-19. He said the province is working to move people and provide support where possible.

“We see you, we hear you, and we really can not thank you enough for what you are doing. Stay there,” Houston said.

When asked about the cancellation of surgeries at Halifax Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday, a spokesman for the provincial health authority said urgent and urgent surgeries are ongoing and more information will be provided in today’s update.

Atlantic Canada case numbers