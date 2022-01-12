International
Delivery of COVID-19 rapid tests to Alberta delayed, federations say “this is a very competitive market”
The final delivery of COVID-19 rapid test kits to Alberta has been delayed, the chief medical officer announced on social media.
In a Twitter post Tuesday evening, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta Health has learned that the expected supply of rapid home testing kits has been delayed by the federal government and manufacturers.
“Alberta Health is working hard to get more supply as soon as possible,” Hinshaw said.
In an update Wednesday morning for COVID-19, Canadian Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi addressed the delay. Some issues are at stake and the demand for quick tests has escalated.
“By the beginning of January, we had procured and submitted any evidence required by the provinces and territories. “Of course, with the launch of Omicron in December, those demands escalated,” said Filomena Tassi.
The federal government currently has 14 suppliers of rapid tests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously pledged to distribute 140 million rapid tests in provinces and territories this month.
“I’ve been in touch with some of those suppliers,” Tassi said. “My team is in regular contact and this is a very competitive market and there are problems with the supply chain. They deal with labor issues, raw material access issues and also with cargo aircraft and transportation.
“I will not compromise the fact that this is a very competitive market. We are doing absolutely everything we can to provide as many tests as possible, we have been very successful to date and will continue to work with suppliers to ensure that if there are things, logistics that we can we help them as a federal government, we are there to help those suppliers every step of the way. “
To date, Tassi said the federal government has procured over 426 million rapid tests.
“We know this is another tool that is available to the provinces and territories.”
During a private phone call with the prime ministers on Monday, Trudeau was under pressure to supply rapid antigen tests.
Demand for rapid test kits has increased across Canada, including here in Alberta, as access to PCR testing has become more limited. Many Albertans have not been able to find quick test kits at local pharmacies, despite the province saying the kits will be available to Albertans every two weeks.
Currently in Alberta, only high-risk cases are eligible for PCR tests, including pregnant women and those living and working in high-risk settings. Full eligibility criteria can be found at Alberta government website.
Hinshaw said people with mild illness and no risk factors do not need a test and can manage their symptoms at home, even if a quick test is not available.
Global News has contacted Alberta Health for comment from the health minister and will update this story if a response is received.
