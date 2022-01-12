Supporting a long-term solution to the conflict in Yemen





Thank you, Madam President, and I can begin by thanking you, Hans and Ramesh, for your information and also thanking Hans for your visit to London earlier this week. We reaffirm our full support for your efforts towards a lasting long-term conflict resolution with short- and medium-term priorities along the way. We share your realism about the challenge ahead and see great value in your comprehensive approach engaging with a wide range of Yemenis. And we wholeheartedly agree with you, as well as Ramesh and Ola, on the importance and value of women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace negotiations and peace-building. But as you have described in your conferences today, in recent weeks, the conflict has escalated, especially around Marib, Shabwa, Hodeidah and Sanaa. Houthi drone attacks have also increased. And as you know, Ramesh, the consequence is that December had a significant increase in civilian casualties. So at a time when de-escalation is critical, the UK wants to welcome Major General Michael Beary, who is taking over the leadership of the UN mission to support the Hodeidah agreement. We look to his great experience and leadership at this critical time. As you pointed out Ramesh, the conflict continues to worsen the humanitarian situation. The World Food Program has issued a new warning for worsening food insecurity. And Olas’ comment on her long journey to physically reach the tipping point today highlighted the dangers on the ground. In this context, relief workers should be able to operate without the threat of a ban and access for humanitarian flights to Sanaa Airport should be allowed. The international community must do everything it can to prevent unnecessary suffering and death. The deteriorating humanitarian situation, as Hans said and Ola underlined, has a disproportionate impact on women. All parties to the conflict and the international community must work towards a long-term solution that upholds equality between women and men. In an immediate period there is an urgent need to protect women from gender-based violence and to address inadequate protection in many camps. Women will never be safe if there is no adequate security of sex-separated facilities for women, including toilets. And peace will not be lasting without the full involvement of women. Finally, the capture of the Houthis earlier this month on an Emirates-flagged ship brings escalating escalation at a time when ordinary Yemenis desperately need sides to focus on the path to peace. The United Kingdom calls on all parties to resolve the issue quickly and to respect the rights of passage and freedom of navigation. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/supporting-a-long-term-solution-to-the-conflict-in-yemen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos