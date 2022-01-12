‘The Incredible Heritage’ | WDRB News Director Barry Fulmer leaves after 28 years | tidings





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wednesday is a day full of mixed emotions for everyone on WDRB News. It’s the last day at WDRB for the long-time News Director and Vice President of News, Barry Fulmer. He has been the driving force behind WDRB News for a quarter of a century, calling the station home for 28 years. Fulmer has run the newsroom for 17 years longer than any other news director on any other television station in Louisville history. Barry Fulmer began his WDRB career in 1991 as a weekend news producer for 20 years. He set the order of the stories in the news edition and wrote the screenplays. He left a few years later for a job in Philadelphia, but a brilliant opportunity turned him into WDRB in 1998, when he was appointed executive producer of the new Fox in the Morning program. His success in developing and growing that newscast led to his promotion to assistant news director, then to news director in 2004. This is when his creativity and forward thinking changed the landscape in WDRB. Barry added news editions at noon, 5, 6, and 11 p.m. He expanded our editorial staff, both the building itself and the staff, by hiring sports journalists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford from the Courier Journal and later adding journalists Jason Riley, Marcus Green and Chris Otts, also from the Courier. He improved the technology we use every day to do our jobs. Snowfox text alerts? These were Barry’s ideas. A fleet of drones, switching from tape to digital and high definition format, and pioneering the use of backpack technology to present live reports? Barry gets credit for them too. He led our newsroom during his most challenging year in 2020 with downtown Louisville protests and COVID-19. In our building, we call him WGND, or the greatest news director in the world, and he has earned that respect. He has been a leader, a visionary, and a provider of “concentration and clarity,” as he likes to say. We are grateful for the great steps that WDRB has taken under his leadership and because of him, we are optimistic about the future. He built the WDRB editorial office into the largest and one of the strongest in the state of Kentucky, and he left behind an incredible legacy of journalism, storytelling and friendship. Fulmer is taking on a new role, leading the WCPO editorial office in Cincinnati. It is an opportunity he has not sought. They came after him. So it is with all good things. While you will not see any change in our news broadcasts or online, it is hard to imagine the WDRB editorial office without it behind the scenes. We will carry on your legacy, Barry. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

