Next month, China will host the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the worst-advised venue for the Games since Adolf Hitler brought the 1936 Olympics to Berlin. Although China has become one of the largest economies in the world, the government of President Xi Jinpings has accelerated its crackdown on dissent and free speech in Hong Kong and mass ban of more than one million Uighurs in Xinjiang province. Xi has challenged international calls for reform and made clear his intention to punish those who obstruct them, both inside and outside China. Widespread human rights abuses by governments and its challenging refusal to engage in these issues pose frightening challenges for foreign governments, Olympic athletes, and commercial sponsors of the Games, such as Coca-Cola.

In December, President Biden sent a keynote address MeSSAge when he announced that no senior US government official would participate in the games in response to scandalous human rights abuses by China. Leaders of Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries have announced similar diplomatic boycotts.

It is unreasonable to ask Olympic athletes to withdraw from the Olympics. While some activists have called for a full boycott, I share the prevailing view that athletes who have trained for years to compete at the Olympic level should be encouraged to do so. Most athletes will not want to comment publicly on poor human rights record in China, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) has a special responsibility to protect those who do so from punishment by the government.

The IOC failed to do so for the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after she posted a statement online in November accusing a former senior government official of sexually assaulting her. Shortly after her posting, Pengs’s online account was removed by the government and she disappeared from the public eye. Instead of protesting or seriously investigating her situation, the IOC apparently cooperated with Chinese officials in organizing an interview with her, leaning over to defend the government. IOCs lack of will meaningful commitment to human rights issues was highlighted recently when he refused to hold private talks with a coalition of Uyghur-supporting organizations. Despite the emergence of backbone deficiency in the past, the IOC must now prepare to defend Olympic athletes against Chinese government retaliation if they speak openly about human rights.

Although they did not choose Beijing as their Olympic venue, commercial sponsors such as Coke, Intel and Proctor & Gamble are also in the spotlight. Because they have entered into multi-year sponsorship contracts with the IOC, it is not reasonable to expect them to terminate these contracts for the Beijing Games. While one hopes that in the coming weeks corporate sponsors will talk about human rights violations by Chinese governments, at the very least, they have an obligation to conduct their business in China in a responsible manner.

Coca-Cola is not fulfilling this obligation in relation to a bottle factory in Xinjiang, which is a joint venture between Coke and a Chinese state-owned company called COFCO. The Atlanta-based company fails because it is unable to independently monitor this facility or its respective sugar production in Xinjiang. I come to this conclusion reluctantly, having worked with senior executives at Coke for a quarter of a century. I first got involved with the company in the 1990s, when I was faced with one cRISIS following the assassination of a labor manager at a locally owned bottle factory producing Coke products in Colombia. The attacks on labor leaders there became a catalyst for the company to build a strong domestic human rights program, later led by Ed Potter, a labor expert who had worked with the International Labor Organization for two decades. . I worked with Potter and saw his commitment to improving Coke practices firsthand when I served in the State Department during the first Obama administration. In 2012, in response to the continuing human rights violations in Myanmar, the US government approved a public report application for companies doing business in that country. While many companies resisted the reporting requirement, Coke publicly endorsed the exercise and encouraged other companies to participate. Coke also voluntarily expanded reporting standards to other high-risk countries where it operated.

In Xinjiang, COFCO Group, China’s largest state – owned food processing company, owns most of the bottled joint venture with Coca Cola Co. A related entity, COFCO Tunhe Sugar, is a sugar supplier at the Xinjiang plant and another coke bottle operation in Gansu. In July 2018, Xinjiang state economic magazine reported this COFCO Tunhe had visited a town near the town of Aksu to recruit villagers to their factory as part of the government’s poverty alleviation program. This program was used to disguise involuntary recruitment and forced labor practices, and the report noted that many of the villagers eventually left the factory. COFCO Tunhe denied these allegations. In July 2020, four US government departments issued one Supply Chain Consulting in Xinjiang US companies’ warning that any involvement in government poverty alleviation efforts or vocational training programs by companies operating in Xinjiang is an indication of forced labor or possible worker abuse. More broadly, most recently US Department of State’s Human Rights Report on China points to evidence of forced labor caused by the use of force, threats of detention or other abusive practices against workers working in camps, large industrial parks and residential areas in Xinjiang.

As Coke says in a written statement that she expects her bottles to embrace responsible workplace practices consistently with the company’s human rights policies, it’s hard to see how Coke can apply these meaningful principles in Xinjiang. For years, the Chinese government has systematically shut down Xinjiang to journalists, foreign diplomats and scholars. Independent labor monitoring organizations have concluded that they can no longer perform reliable audits in Xinjiang due to government intervention. As a UN official Commenting last fall, We did not have access to Xinjiang, meaningful or otherwise.

The Chinese government has denied international access to cover up massive and systematic violations of fundamental rights in Xinjiang. One last report by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum found that in recent years massive intrusive community surveillance by Chinese governments has intensified and the networks of government-run detention centers and prisons in Xinjiang have expanded significantly, resulting in mass incarceration by a up to three million people, mostly Uighurs. There is now a reasonable basis to believe that crimes against humanity of forced sterilization, sexual violence, slavery, torture and forced transfer are also being committed.

In the face of such grim estimates, Coke is trying to defend its joint bottle operation in Xinjiang. In July, Paul Lalli, who runs Cokes’s human rights program, testified before Congress about the Beijing Games and how the company maintains its global commitment to human rights and uses independent third parties to evaluate the practices of working in its bottle places. He claimed that the company would sever ties with bottles that were unable or unwilling to allow such independent assessments.

Despite that the Chinese governments continued denial of access for all independent monitors in Xinjiang, Lalli TESTIFIES“I am confident that the audits we have conducted for our operations around the globe and including in that region [Xinjiang] have shown that there is no forced labor. “In response to my recent investigation at this point, Coke said that the Xinjiang bottle factory and the COFCO Tunhe sugar operation had undergone on-site audits in 2021, without finding the job of Coke will not identify the company that conducted the audits or any of the analyzes used to substantiate its findings. can be considered independent, by which I mean committed without the intervention of the government and by people who themselves are not vulnerable to official pressure.

With the Olympics set to begin in February, Coke has two options. It could ban beverage production in Xinjiang or persuade the Chinese government to allow truly independent monitors to audit its facility. The company’s current strategy to lower its head and want to get rid of the problem is no longer applicable and will seriously damage Coke’s iconic brand reputation.