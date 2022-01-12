Parallel parking was temporarily removed from the G-class license to clear the remaining cargo

Thousands of people in Ontario who are facing the road test for a driver’s license may no longer need to prove that they can make a three-point turn, an emergency roadside stop, or even the daunting parallel parking maneuver.

It’s all part of the province’s plan to shorten the test to help clean up a large number of backlogs created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, an Ontario Ministry of Transportation spokesman said the changes would remove “dual elements” in the G-Class test that were already part of the previous G2 test in the province’s graduation licensing program.

Roadside stops, three-lane turns and parallel parking, which were previously included in the G-test at the examiner’s discretion, will not be part of the G-test at this time as the province moves to expedite the examination process.

The province says the changes are temporary measures, in effect until at least March 31, to deal with the test load across the province.

Drivers can wait a year for a test

More than 420,000 tests have been canceled due to various blockages and security measures since the pandemic began. Driving instructors who spoke to CBC News said the remaining difference has left some people waiting more than a year to get their final driving test, though some manage to get appointments within weeks through the DriveTest booking system.

Delays create problems for people who need to drive to work for families who want to let older teens start moving on their own.

The province says the changes will speed up testing “while continuing to improve driver skills”, but some driving instructors in Ontario are not convinced it is the right move.

Sam Chong trains young driving instructors through a program at Humber College in Toronto. He also heads the Association of Professional Driving Instructors in Ontario, an industry group of over 300 members.

Trying to book a driver test is a frustrating experience for many people, as Ontario handles massive congestion. Ottawa resident Bruce Wood says his driving test has been canceled twice and now, he can not find any other appointments available before 2022. He says getting on the DriveTests booking system has been disappointing and requires a lot of time. 1:05

Chong has been irritated by the lack of clarity from the province regarding the changes, which he said appear to have taken place informally in recent weeks. but without any official word from the province.

He said driving instructors have recently returned to applicants three-element tests on the results sheet with three-point turns, parallel parking and emergency roadside stops scratched by testers.

“Honestly, I’ll tell you it’ve been awful with communication in recent months,” Chong said. “There is no confirmation or consultation of any kind from the ministry with our industry.”

Chong estimated the changes could save 15 minutes from the usual 30-minute test time, but said the overall rating of drivers would suffer.

“If these changes become permanent, then I do not think it is a good choice for the province, because there is no other way for applicants to prove that they can perform these maneuvers safely.”

Waseem Qazi is a private driving instructor with 20 years of experience and owner of Driverzed.com in London, Ont.

He is okay with the changes if they are temporary, saying they effectively shift towards day-to-day driving rather than slow-speed maneuvers. However, he said, instructors need to teach new drivers these skills even if they are no longer part of the test.

“Most people do not go back on their way because they do not have faith and are not taught how to do it, but it is the safest way,” Qazi said. “Parking skills are also crucial.”

In addition to changes to testing, the province said it will hire 251 temporary examiners at DriveTest centers and offer weekend and evening road tests to shorten waiting times.