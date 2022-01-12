US Senate Democrats unveil Russia sanctions bill to support Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a bill to impose comprehensive sanctions on senior Russian government and military officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and key banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostility against Ukrainian.

The proposed legislation, backed by the White House, includes provisions to help strengthen Ukraine’s security and encourages the United States to “consider all available and appropriate measures” to secure the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline. a “malicious tool.” the influence of the Russian Federation “- does not become functional.

“This legislation makes it absolutely clear that the US Senate will not stand idly by as the Kremlin threatens a re-occupation of Ukraine,” Senator Robert Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement. who unveiled the bill. .

Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Washington is trying to keep Moscow out of re-occupying the country.

The bill, originally reported by the Washington Post, will also target companies in Russia that offer secure messaging systems, such as SWIFT, which banks use to exchange key information with other financial institutions.

More than two dozen Democrats, including majority leader Chuck Schumer, have passed the bill, a Menendez spokesman said.

The bill would “cause heavy costs to Russia’s economy” if Russia continues with an invasion, a White House National Security Council spokesman said.

Other legislation, such as a bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, “will not oppose further Russian aggression or protect Ukraine,” the NSC spokesman said.

Cruz reached an agreement with Schumer last month in which the Texas senator relinquished control of dozens of President-elect Joe Biden ambassadors. Cruz’s bill will be put to a vote this week, but it requires 60 votes to pass, a high stumbling block in the equally divided Senate.

The Menendez-backed bill offers an alternative for Democrats backing sanctions on the $ 11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has been completed but awaiting approval by Germany, and makes it more difficult to pass the Cruz bill.

Many Democrats have backed sanctions on the pipeline as it would bypass Ukraine, depriving the country of transit tariffs and potentially undermining its fight against Russia.

Cruz’s bill will impose sanctions on the pipeline within 15 days of its adoption, regardless of whether Russia reoccupies Ukraine, and will allow Congress to vote on reinstating sanctions if the president waives them. Cruz has said sanctions are needed immediately to stop the project.

THREAT TO EUROPE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy believes sanctions should be imposed immediately on the pipeline, even if Russia does not invade, as its operation poses a “material security and economic threat to Europe,” said a source close to him. “Kiev is strongly against any policy that allows Russia to use the threats of invasion to get what it wants in other areas,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden described the pipeline as a bad deal for Europe and said it would increase Russia’s influence there. But his administration last year lifted sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company that controls the project, after the White House sought to repair relations with Germany.

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that the threat to halt the project is Germany’s leverage over Russia.

“If sanctions are imposed now, and Russia sees these sanctions as a submerged cost, then that would be a lesser consideration in its calculation,” the official said. “The deterrent potential of sanctions or the closure of the pipeline will be lost.”

Washington is looking at a range of emergency options to help Ukraine if Russia cuts off energy supplies, said another senior Biden administration official. Read more

The pipeline, backed by Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, will provide fuel for Germany, Europe’s largest economy, which is shutting down coal and nuclear power plants, and other European countries.

Some Democratic senators said late Monday, after meeting with Biden administration officials, that they believe sanctions on Nord Stream 2 proposed by Cruz could damage relations with Germany, a key U.S. ally, particularly in its policy toward Russia. , Iran and climate change. Read more

