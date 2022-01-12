Dalhousie increases its rows of search chairs in Canada – Dal News

They stand at the heart of Canada’s strategy to become a global leader in research and development. Aiming to enable Canadian universities to achieve the highest levels of research excellence, Canadian Research (CRC) has been selected for its potential to have an impact now and in the future, and Dal has just welcomed four more.

The federal government announced Wednesday that Dr. Mohammad Hajizadeh of the Faculty of Health, Carlos Hernandez-Castillo of the Faculty of Computer Science, and M. Ruth Lavergne and JianLi Wang of the Faculty of Medicine as the newest Dals CRCs, bringing the total number at the university to 56. It was also announced renewal of CRCs Dr. Rachel Chang of the Faculty of Science and Morgan Langille of the Faculty of Medicine, a recognition of the valuable work they have already produced.

The CRC program invests up to $ 295 million a year to attract and retain some of the most accomplished and promising minds in the world. There are two types of chairs. Level 1 chairs last seven years and are awarded to outstanding scholars who are leaders in their fields. Level 2 chairs last five years and are given to outstanding emerging researchers with the potential to be leaders.

Our newest Research Chairs in Canada are focused on improving the health and well-being of Canadians, by Dr. Hajizadeh and Lavergnes work to increase equal access to care, in Dr.’s research Hernandez-Castillos on the use of AI to identify patterns in medical images, for the work of Dr. To predict and prevent depression and suicide, says Dr. Wang. Alice Aiken, Vice President of Research. and Innovation. We are proud to have chosen Dalin. Their work will advance the depth of our knowledge and the quality of our lives.

Learn more about the newest Dalhousies Search Chairs in Canada

Mohammad Hajizadeh, Faculty of Health



Head of Canadian Level 2 Research in Health Economics

Work to reduce inequalities in health care

Equality in health and healthcare has been a long-term policy objective both within Canada and globally. Policymakers are challenged to reduce health inequalities because of a limited understanding of how to effectively influence social health determinants. The research program of Dr. Hajizadehs will use the latest interdisciplinary methods to examine socio-economic inequalities in health and healthcare and their causes, as well as the effects of health and public policies on health and equity of health care. The overall goal of their research program is to inform policy-making that reduces inequalities in health and health care.

Carlos Hernandez-Castillo, Faculty of Computer Science



Head of Level 2 Canada Research on Artificial Health Intelligence

Use of artificial intelligence to identify patterns in medical imaging data

Advances in medical imaging have expanded the application of radiology to a wide range of medical conditions, including conditions affecting the brain. However, the complexity of medical imaging means that physicians require better automation to support diagnosis, prognosis assessment, and treatment evaluation. With this in mind, Dr. Hernandez Castillo will develop new statistical and artificial intelligence techniques to identify patterns in medical imaging data that reflect conditions such as motor impairment, brain tumors, and the cognitive effects of brain damage during development.

M. Ruth Lavergne, Faculty of Medicine



Head of Research in Canada Level 2 in Primary Care

Strengthen primary care and reduce inequalities in access

Quality primary care is key to effective, efficient and equitable health systems. The purpose of Dr.’s research Lavergnes is to strengthen primary care and address inequalities in access. Her research involves analyzing data collected routinely from health care delivery to explore how people approach care and examine the impact of policy changes. To ensure that her research raises important questions, with results that will guide improvements in healthcare systems, Dr.’s research teams Lavergnes include patients, care providers, and people planning health services.

JianLi Wang, Faculty of Medicine



Head of Level 1 Canada Research in Health Data Science and Innovation

Improving predictive tools to prevent depression

Depression is a major burden of illness worldwide. Every year, over 1.3 million Canadians experience a major depressive episode. Every week, over half a million Canadians are out of work due to depression. One of the serious consequences of depression is suicide. The multidisciplinary research team of Dr. Wangs will develop advanced risk prediction tools to help prevent early depression and suicide, increase the efficiency of mental health service delivery, and improve population mental health planning. Working closely with relevant stakeholders, they will build a knowledge base that will guide the implementation of predictive tools to ensure that they have a significant impact on people and the mental health system.

Refurbished Search Chairs in Canada

Rachel Chang, Faculty of Science



Head of Canadian Level 2 Research in Atmospheric Science

Improving our understanding of air quality

Particles in the atmosphere can affect air quality and climate. Dr. Chang studies how the sources of these particles, whether continental or marine, polluted or clean, affect the formation and intensity of coastal fog events. Dr. Chang also studies the chemical composition and sources of particles in the Arctic throughout the year. This is important because as the Arctic sea ice melts and industrial activities increase, the resources produced by the particles will dominate the natural resources even during the summer. This work will help us understand how particles affect air quality and climate, and how their effects can be predicted and controlled for the benefit of society.

Morgan Langille, Faculty of Medicine



Head of Research in Canada Level 2 in Human Microbiomics

Finding a better way to predict cancer risk

The focus of Dr.’s research Langille is to better understand human-microbial interactions in order to improve human health. This includes health-focused analysis of clinical and population-based data sets, while developing new bioinformatics and statistical methodologies. Special attention of Dr. Langilles is dedicated to young biomarkers for predicting cancer that may have clinical use in early diagnosis, treatment results, and monitoring.

More information about Canada Search Chairs can be found here found here.