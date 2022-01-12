COVID-19: UBC postpones return to personal tutoring for most students until February 7th





The University of British Columbia is again pushing back to personal tutoring for many students, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly. In an update for students on Wednesdaythe university said it will continue to offer most programs online until February 7th. UBC has decided to continue offering most of the online programming until February 7th. Read the full update: https://t.co/lM90oVGno4 pic.twitter.com/vzm1a6KOjC – University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 12, 2022 The story goes down the ad Read more: COVID-19 in BC: Almost 470 people are now in hospital battling the virus Personal training had already been postponed until January 24 as a precaution for COVID. The university said it will provide another update to return to teaching in person in the 24th week.















Health Issues: Hospitals in Canada overwhelmed by the Omicron wave





Health Issues: Hospitals in Canada overwhelmed by the Omicron wave

"We recommend that all students plan to be on campus in early February so that they are ready to start teaching and personal instruction," wrote UBC president Santa Ono. "We are also in the process of planning continuity for the potential impact of the Omicron variant on our employees and any requirements related to university testing capacity." Read more: COVID-19: No change in BC restrictions, but infections could soon fall, officials say The story goes down the ad UBC said that while private tutoring hours were delayed, its campuses and facilities remained open, including student services and libraries. On Tuesday, Simon Fraser University, which had delayed its return to private tutoring, announced it would stick to the original Jan. 24 date to return students to the classroom. The University of British Columbia said it would resume personal instruction for most classes, as scheduled, on Monday, January 17, though some will continue through the alternatives until January 28. Global News is requesting an update from the University of Victoria and the University on its personal learning plans.

